Anthony Fauci's Pension Will Be More Than Biden's Salary; WH Medical Adviser's First Year Pension Payout Will Be $414,000

In a strange development reports claimed that Dr Anthony Fauci, White House medical adviser, will receive a retirement pension more than the salary of President Joe Biden.

Fauci's first-year pension payout will exceed $414,000 â€“ more than the salary of the President of the United States ($400,000), according to a report.

Fauci Will Likely Be Making $530,000 in Salary

Fauci earns a federal salary of $480,654 per year. However, by 2024, Fauci will likely be making $530,000 in salary â€“ an increase of nearly $200,000 since 2014, according to Open The Group, a nonprofit transparency group.

Using the formula, by 2025, the group projected Fauci's retirement package would be in excess of $414,000 per year -- plus annual cost-of-living-increases.

Fauci Has Been The Highest-Paid Federal Employee For Years

The report also stated that under that model, his estimated retirement at the end of 2022 would be worth $365,598 plus his 2% annuity payment of $9,613. That's an estimated grand total of $375,211 per year. "If he presses on through the end of 2023, the estimated grand total swells to $394,457," according to Open The Group.

Fauci, who will be leaving his post, has long served as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a sub-agency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and there he out earns his boss, NIH head Francis Collins, who made $203,500 last year, and Collins' boss, Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra, who earned $203,500, according to Daily Mail.

Fauci, who has served through the seven administrations, will be leaving his post before the end of Biden's term.

OpenTheBooks.com Founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski has stated that Fauci has been the highest-paid federal employee for years.

"With the flexibility to spend his days as he wishes, Fauci will rake in more than the leader of the free world earns in a year. There's seemingly no limit to the money taxpayers will have to spend on him in perpetuity," Andrzejewski told Fox News.

More to follow