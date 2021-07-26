Anthony Fauci Admits US is on Wrong Direction in Covid-19 Battle, Justifies Wuhan Lab Funding

Anthony Fauci has said the United States is on the 'wrong direction' in the battle against COVID-and that he is frustrated over the 'unnecessary predicament' the country is in. He said this even as data shows more than 95 percent of new Covid cases and deaths in the United States are reported from among the unvaccinated people.

"I'm not so sure it would be the worst-case scenario, but it's not going to be good. We're going in the wrong direction," Fauci said during CNN's "State of Union" program.

Ominous Covid-19 Model

The poser was made on the basis of an ominous Covid curve model that predicted rhe US could once again witness a scenario wherein as many as 4,000 people could die each day as the country hits another peak.

According to Fauci, the US can indeed blunt that curve but with faster deployment of vaccines. The current vaccination levels do not offer comfort for the strategists, Fauci warned.

"We have 50 percent of the country not fully vaccinated. That's a problem, particularly when you have a variant, like Delta, which has this extraordinary characteristic of being able to spread very efficiently and very easily from person to person," he said.

Why Wuhan Funding?

Meanwhile, Fauci also justified the US funding of research at Chin's Wuhan lab, which had attracted wide criticism. Fauci said it would have been negligent on the part of the US if it had not funded the research that studied the threat of the bat virus for the humans.

"It was a... proposal that was peer-reviewed and given a very high rating for the importance of why it should be done .. The proposal was to be able to go and do a survey of what was going on among the bat population because everyone in the world was trying to figure out what the original source of the original SARS CoV-1 was," Fauci said, , according to the NY Post.

Reports had earlier said the National Institutes of Health had given as much as $600,000 for a nonprofit linked to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The institute has been in the eye of a storm ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

According to documents obtained by Daily Mail last year, the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China undertook coronavirus experiments on bats and other wild animals. The research was funded by a $3.4 million grant from the US government.