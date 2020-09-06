The reach of e-commerce is spread across the globe. All you need to do to run a successful e-commerce business is to have a laptop and a strong internet connection. In today's time, everything has become digital. AMZ Handsfree is one of the reputed names which offers hands-free business service and works with Amazon to make money. The founders of this company are Anthony Agyeman and Megan Shears who have gradually changed the facet of the e-commerce industry. Starting his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16, Anthony has overcome all the odds and is living a life of his dreams today.

AMZ Handsfree is one of its kind which is associated with Amazon and does all work right from guesswork to handling product research. The company also takes care of order fulfilment and customer service. AMZ Handsfree majorly provides services to the clients such as Amazon dropshipping, Amazon Private Label or Amazon Wholesale. Anthony says that AMZ Handsfree is a one-stop destination for all the Amazon sellers who can make money in 8-figures. Speaking about the growth of e-commerce in recent times, he said, "E-Commerce has flourished rapidly, especially during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, way quicker than the large retail and department stores."

While most offices around the world are slowing down and directing their employees to work from home, the e-commerce world is witnessing a steep spike in their businesses. Products like sanitizers, gloves, masks, and disinfectants alone have witnessed an 817% demand alone but while being on lockdown and social isolation as the only solution, people are being compelled to stay indoors. They have two options – to personally visit the supermarket and risk their health or order their products online. He further stated that it took a pandemic to make people realize that every essential commodity is available online.

Apart from this, during the coronavirus crisis, people fear to step out in the grocery store. Speaking about the same, Megan revealed that the shelves of the supermarket will soon get empty and people will start ordering everything online. With many businesses accepting online orders in the e-commerce sector, Anthony Agyeman is also conducting webinars where he teaches students how to make money online. Another interesting fact to note down is that Amazon hit 65% of the total e-commerce sales worldwide and it has helped the world amidst the pandemic outbreak. With this demand, Anthony believes that there will soon be a shift from offline shopping to online shopping.