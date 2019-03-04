Anthill Ventures, an investment and speed-scaling platform for early growth-stage startups, today announced the launch of A-Scale: an Asian market access programme for health tech, media tech and urban-tech startups based in Singapore. It is supported by Enterprise Singapore, the government agency responsible for developing enterprises and fostering Singapore's startup ecosystem. Under the Enterprise Singapore Startup SG Accelerator programme, Anthill will receive funding support and access to potential startups and ecosystem players in Singapore.

Anthill is developing a "Speed Scaling Programme" for growth-stage startups to enter large markets like India and SE Asian regions. Deep technology and deep science startups will be sourced from across the globe and will receive targeted mentoring on business model refinement, pricing, go-to-market and sales distribution strategies combined with capital funding from Anthill's sector-focused funds.

A-Scale is an intensive, six-month speed-scaling programme targeted to benefit 18 startups every year. Global growth-stage startups with disruptive technologies that challenge traditional business models and that are interested in entering Asian markets will be eligible for the programme. With the launch of A-Scale, Anthill aims to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing market of Asia-Pacific (APAC). The company has started building its speed-scaling ecosystem comprising corporates, partners, investors, and mentors in SE Asia.

Anthill's portfolio of startups will now benefit from synergies and market connections in SE Asia in addition to the Indian market access channels. Global startups, interested in Indian market access, which apply to A-Scale will benefit from Anthill's existing programmes in India: Anthill Studio (for media technology ventures) and Lumos (for healthcare technology ventures).

"We are super excited to bring our expertise in speed-scaling growth-stage technology startups into new markets in Asia, with the support of Enterprise Singapore. We are focused on solving the speed-scaling challenge that startups have during the growth phase to commercialise and customise their products to large markets like India," said Prasad Vanga, founder and CEO of Anthill Ventures. "Both India and Southeast Asia are growing markets that offer Singapore-based startups the much-needed consumer base to scale up and grow. By becoming a Startup SG Accelerator partner, Anthill brings with its in-depth industry expertise in health tech, urban tech and media tech, adding to the vibrancy of our startup ecosystem. Growth-stage startups based here can leverage its strong networks in India and Southeast Asia to gain access to key ecosystem players and shorten their time to market," said Lim Seow Hui, the Director of Startup Development, Enterprise Singapore.

Benefits that the startups will get from the programme:

Get access to more than a 100 global domain and technology experts

Get access to more than 50 corporate market channels and millions of customers for use-case development

Benefit from public sector initiatives through partner govt. sandboxes that have access to large datasets

Get access to business scaling use cases

Benefit from business model refinement, go-to-market strategy and targeted PR

Get funding of up to $1 million based on milestones

Get digital infrastructure support and services up to $500,000

Raise capital of up to $20M from Anthill's co-investment syndication platform

Benefit from venture building models in Asia through joint ventures or master distribution partnerships

The call for applications for A-Scale is open, and the selection criteria are as follows:

Companies should be early growth-stage startups in pre-series A stage in the urban tech, media tech and health tech sector.

Startups should have their company or subsidiary registered in Singapore.

Startups that have already built a disruptive global product that is ready to be scaled in Asian markets

For more information about the programme, you can visit www.a-scale.co.