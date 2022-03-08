Annie Awards 2022: Everything to Know About 49th Annual Ceremony

Annie Awards 2022 will be held as a virtual event this year. The ceremony is days away from its live telecast as it will kickstart on Saturday, March 12, at 7 pm PST. People from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, China, the UK, Australia, and South Africa, can watch the glam event live online for free.

The award show was initially scheduled to be held on February 26. The event date was pushed back to two weeks due to the pandemic situation. According to the board for ASIFA-Hollywood, the program will be held on the same day as the 74th Directors Guild of America Awards.

"When we announced that the Annies would be in-person this year on February 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon. But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA's board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We've also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony", Frank Gladstone, ASIFA's executive director, said in a statement.

The 49th annual award ceremony will be held at the Royce Hall in the University of California, Los Angeles. It will honor the best talents in the field of animation last year. The nominees were announced in December and Raya and the Last Dragon dominated the list with 10 nominations. Encanto was nominated in nine categories, followed by Luca and The Mitchells vs. the machines with eight nominations each.

Here is the Complete Nomination List of Annie Awards 2022:

Best Animated Feature

Encanto â€“ Walt Disney Animation Studios

Luca â€“ Pixar Animation Studios

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Walt Disney Animation Studios

Sing 2 â€“ Illumination

The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Animated Feature â€” Independent

Belle â€“ Studio Chizu; Distributed by GKIDS

Flee â€“ Final Cut for Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko â€“ Studio 4Â°C; Distributed by GKIDS

Pompo the Cinephile â€“ CLAP Animation Studio; Distributed by GKIDS

The Summit of the Gods â€“ Julianne Films, Folivari and MÃ©lusine Productions Present In co-production with France 3 CinÃ©ma and Auvergne-RhÃ´ne-Alpes CinÃ©ma in association with Wild Bunch in association with Palatine Etoile 17, CinÃ©mage 14, IndÃ©films 8 for Netflix

Best Animated Special Production Best Animated Short Subject

For Auld Lang Syne â€“ WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

La Vie de ChÃ¢teau â€“ Films Grand Huit in association with Miyu Productions

Mum is Pouring Rain â€“ LaÃ¯dak Films & Dandelooo

Namoo â€“ Baobab Studios

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf â€“ Studio Mir for Netflix

Best Animated Short Subject

Bestia â€“ Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Easter Eggs â€“ Animal Tank, Brecht Van Elslande

MAALBEEK â€“ Films Grand Huit Films Ã Vif

Night Bus â€“ Joe Hsieh Independent Production

Steakhouse â€“ Finta Film, Fabian & Fred, RTV Slovenija, Miyu Productions

Best Sponsored Production

A Future Begins â€“ Nexus Studios

Fleet Foxes - Featherweight â€“ Sing-Sing

The Good Guest Guide to Japan â€“ Airbnb, Chromosphere

Tiptoe & The Flying Machine â€“ Nexus Studios

WandaVision - Don't Touch That Dial Title Sequence â€“ Titmouse, Inc.

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children

Ada Twist, Scientist (Episode: Twelve Angry Birds) â€“ Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

Muppet Babies (Episode: Gonzo-Rella) â€“ Oddbot Inc.

Odo (Episode: Doddle Song) â€“ Sixteen South and Letko

Stillwater (Episode: Crossing Over / Kind of Blue) â€“ Scholastic Entertainment, Gaumont, Polygon Pictures in association with Apple

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (Episode: I Am Ella Fitzgerald) â€“ 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

Amphibia (Episode: True Colors) â€“ Walt Disney Television Animation

Carmen Sandiego (Episode: The Himalayan Rescue Caper) â€“ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Dug Days (Episode: Science) â€“ Pixar Animation Studios

Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Netflix

We the People (Episode: Active Citizenship) â€“ Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Netflix

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down) â€“ A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob's Burgers (Episode: Fingers-loose) â€“ 20th TV, Bento Box Animation

Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Ice) â€“ Blur Studio for Netflix

Star Wars: Visions (Episode: The Duel) â€“ Kamikaze Douga

Tuca & Bertie (Episode: The Dance) â€“ The Tornante Company

Best Student Film

A Film About a Pudding â€“ Roel Van Beek, director; Jack Pollington, producer (National Film and Television School, UK)

HOPE â€“ Ryoma Leneuf & Gabriel Martinez, directors; Nicolas Daguin, Guillaume Uchoa, Arthur Bollia, Benjamin Autour; producers (New3dge)

I Am a Pebble â€“ Yasmine Bresson and Maxime Le Chapelain, directors; Coline Moire, producer (ESMA)

Night of the Living Dread â€“ Ida Melum, director; Danielle Goff, producer (National Film and Television School, UK)

Slouch â€“ Michael Bohnenstingl, director and producer (Film Academy Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg)

Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: Oil and Water) â€“ Guillaume Degroote, AurÃ©lien Ressencourt, Martin TouzÃ©, FrÃ©dÃ©ric MacÃ©, JÃ©rÃ´me DuprÃ©

Castlevania (Episode: The Endings) â€“ Tam Lu, Adam Deats, Sam Deats

Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Alexander Feigin, Graham Wiebe, Pradeep Mynam, Michael Sun, Sergen Eren

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas â€“ Jim Lewis

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans â€“ Greg Lev, Brandon Tyra, Prakash Dcunha, Vincent Chou, Chen Ling

Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Belle â€“ Ryo Horibe, Yohei Shimozawa

Encanto â€“ Alex Moaveni, Dimitre Berberov, Bruce Wright, Scott Townsend, Dale Mayeda

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Peter De Mund, Cong Wang, Robert Bennett, Joel Einhorn, Debbie Carlson

The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Vivo â€“ Martin Furness, Lucy Maxian, Nachiket Pujari, Theodor Vandernoot, Stephanie Molk

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: The Monster You Created) â€“ LÃ©a Chervet

Love, Death + Robots (Episode: All Through the House) â€“ Dan Gill

Namoo â€“ Jon Paul Brower

Ultra City Smiths (Episode: The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip) â€“ Ghazal Tahernia

We the People (Episode: "Active Citizenship") â€“ Stephen Loveluck

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Encanto â€“ Dave Hardin

Luca â€“ Tarun Lak

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Jennifer Hager

The Boss Baby: Family Business â€“ Ravi Kamble Govind

Wish Dragon â€“ Ketan Adikhari

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Flora & Ulysses â€“ Thomas Becker, Daniel Cavalcante, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Thiago Martins

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings â€“ Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

The Suicide Squad â€“ Meena Ibrahim, Alvise Avati, Nicholas Cabana, Adam Goldstein, Lea Vera Toro

The Tomorrow War â€“ Carmelo Leggiero, Cajun Hylton, Michel Alencar Magalhaes, Florent Limouzin, Dave Clayton

Y: The Last Man â€“ Industrial Light & Magic Animation Team

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game

Disney Wonderful Worlds â€“ Ludia

It Takes Two â€“ Hazelight Studios Team

Kena: Bridge of Spirits â€“ Ember Lab Team

Madrid Noir â€“ Aziz Kocanaogullari

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart â€“ Insomniac Games

Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved) â€“ Evan Monteiro

Batman: The Long Halloween (Episode: Part One) â€“ Otto Schmidt

Kid Cosmic (Episode: The Rings of Power) â€“ Craig McCracken

Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Jorge R. Gutierrez

Yuki 7 (Episode: They Called Her Number Seven) â€“ Keiko Murayama

Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Luca â€“ Deanna Marsigliese

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Ami Thompson

Ron's Gone Wrong â€“ Julien Bizet

The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Lindsey Olivares

Vivo â€“ Joe Moshier

Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Amphibia (Episode: True Colors) â€“ Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears

Arcane (Episode: The Monster You Created) â€“ Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Crossing Swords (Episode: Tent Pitching) â€“ John Harvatine, Brad Schaffer, Ethan Marak

Hilda and the Mountain King â€“ Andy Coyle

Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Jorge R. Gutierrez

Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Belle â€“ Mamoru Hosoda

Encanto â€“ Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith

Flee â€“ Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Kenneth LadekjÃ¦r

Luca â€“ Enrico Casarosa

The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Amphibia (Episode: True Colors) â€“ Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Yoonah Yim, Andrew Sorcini, David Vasquez

Arlo the Alligator Boy â€“ Steve Downs

Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Pop Squad) â€“ Julian Clarke, Matt Mariska, Valerian Zamel, Brian Swanson, Ky Kenyon

Tom and Jerry in New York (Episode: Billboard Jumble) â€“ Michael D'Ambrosio, Jeff Small

What If...? (Episode: What If... Ultron Won?) â€“ Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckerman

Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Encanto â€“ Jeremy Milton, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen, Brian Estrada

Flee â€“ Janus Billeskov Jansen

Luca â€“ Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak, Jennifer Jew, Tim Fox, David Suther

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein, Todd Fulkerson, Rick Hammel, Brian Millman

The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Blush â€“ Joy Ngiaw

Hilda and the Mountain King â€“ Ryan Carlson

Maya and the Three (Episode: "The Sun and the Moon") â€“ Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Mila â€“ Flavio Gargano

Mira, Royal Detective (Episode: "The Eid Mystery") â€“ Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production

Encanto â€“ Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco

Luca â€“ Dan Romer

Poupelle of Chimney Town â€“ Youki Kojima, Yuta Bandoh

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ James Newton Howard, JhenÃ© Aiko

Vivo â€“ Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: Happy Progress Day!) â€“ Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Arlo the Alligator Boy â€“ Israel Sanchez, Margaret Wuller, Michelle Haejung Park, Kayla Jones, Tania Franco

Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Ice) â€“ Robert Valley

Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Jorge R. Gutierrez, Paul Sullivan, Gerald de Jesus, Richard Chen

Yuki 7 (Episode: They Called Her Number Seven) â€“ Chromosphere Team

Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Belle â€“ Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Alice DieudonnÃ©, Almu Redondo, Maria Pareja

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Ron's Gone Wrong â€“ AurÃ©lien Predal, Till Nowak, Nathan Crowley

The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Vivo â€“ Carlos Zaragoza, Wendell Dalit, Andy Harkness

Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down) â€“ Simon Andriveau

Invincible (Episode: Where I Really Come From) â€“ Jay Baker

Kid Cosmic (Episode: The Big Win) â€“ Justin Nichols

Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Pop Squad) â€“ Jennifer Yuh Nelson

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Episode: All Systems No) â€“ Johnny Castuciano

Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Encanto â€“ Jason Hand

Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Luis Logam

Spirit Untamed â€“ Gary Graham

The Addams Family 2 â€“ Steven Garcia

Vivo â€“ Carlos Romero

Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ella Purnell as Jinx in Arcane (Episode: "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down")

Michael J. Woodard as Arlo in Arlo the Alligator Boy

Parvesh Cheena as Zulius in Centaurworld (Episode: Johnny Teatimes Be Best Competition: A Quest for the Sash)

Kimberly Brooks as Bumblebee in DC Super Hero Girls (Episode: #EnterNightSting)

Charlie Saxton as Toby Domzalski in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal in Encanto

Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto

Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano in Luca

Kelly Marie Tran as Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon

Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell in The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Arcane (Episode: The Monster You Created") â€“ Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Maya and the Three (Episode: Chapter 4: The Skull) â€“ Silvia Olivas, Jorge R. Guitterez

Muppet Babies (Episode: Gonzo-Rella) â€“ Ghia Godfree

The Mighty Ones (Episode: Berry's Pet Threat) â€“ Jillian Goldfluss, Erica Jones, Nicolette Wood

Tuca & Bertie (Episode: Planteau) â€“ Lisa Hanawalt

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production