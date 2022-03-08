Annie Awards 2022: Everything to Know About 49th Annual Ceremony

Annie Awards 2022 will be held as a virtual event this year. The ceremony is days away from its live telecast as it will kickstart on Saturday, March 12, at 7 pm PST. People from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, China, the UK, Australia, and South Africa, can watch the glam event live online for free.
The award show was initially scheduled to be held on February 26. The event date was pushed back to two weeks due to the pandemic situation. According to the board for ASIFA-Hollywood, the program will be held on the same day as the 74th Directors Guild of America Awards.
"When we announced that the Annies would be in-person this year on February 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon. But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA's board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We've also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony", Frank Gladstone, ASIFA's executive director, said in a statement.
The 49th annual award ceremony will be held at the Royce Hall in the University of California, Los Angeles. It will honor the best talents in the field of animation last year. The nominees were announced in December and Raya and the Last Dragon dominated the list with 10 nominations. Encanto was nominated in nine categories, followed by Luca and The Mitchells vs. the machines with eight nominations each.
Here is the Complete Nomination List of Annie Awards 2022:
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto â€“ Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Luca â€“ Pixar Animation Studios
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Sing 2 â€“ Illumination
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Animated Feature â€” Independent
- Belle â€“ Studio Chizu; Distributed by GKIDS
- Flee â€“ Final Cut for Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant
- Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko â€“ Studio 4Â°C; Distributed by GKIDS
- Pompo the Cinephile â€“ CLAP Animation Studio; Distributed by GKIDS
- The Summit of the Gods â€“ Julianne Films, Folivari and MÃ©lusine Productions Present In co-production with France 3 CinÃ©ma and Auvergne-RhÃ´ne-Alpes CinÃ©ma in association with Wild Bunch in association with Palatine Etoile 17, CinÃ©mage 14, IndÃ©films 8 for Netflix
Best Animated Special Production Best Animated Short Subject
- For Auld Lang Syne â€“ WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
- La Vie de ChÃ¢teau â€“ Films Grand Huit in association with Miyu Productions
- Mum is Pouring Rain â€“ LaÃ¯dak Films & Dandelooo
- Namoo â€“ Baobab Studios
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf â€“ Studio Mir for Netflix
Best Animated Short Subject
- Bestia â€“ Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio
- Easter Eggs â€“ Animal Tank, Brecht Van Elslande
- MAALBEEK â€“ Films Grand Huit Films Ã Vif
- Night Bus â€“ Joe Hsieh Independent Production
- Steakhouse â€“ Finta Film, Fabian & Fred, RTV Slovenija, Miyu Productions
Best Sponsored Production
- A Future Begins â€“ Nexus Studios
- Fleet Foxes - Featherweight â€“ Sing-Sing
- The Good Guest Guide to Japan â€“ Airbnb, Chromosphere
- Tiptoe & The Flying Machine â€“ Nexus Studios
- WandaVision - Don't Touch That Dial Title Sequence â€“ Titmouse, Inc.
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Episode: Twelve Angry Birds) â€“ Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix
- Muppet Babies (Episode: Gonzo-Rella) â€“ Oddbot Inc.
- Odo (Episode: Doddle Song) â€“ Sixteen South and Letko
- Stillwater (Episode: Crossing Over / Kind of Blue) â€“ Scholastic Entertainment, Gaumont, Polygon Pictures in association with Apple
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (Episode: I Am Ella Fitzgerald) â€“ 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children
- Amphibia (Episode: True Colors) â€“ Walt Disney Television Animation
- Carmen Sandiego (Episode: The Himalayan Rescue Caper) â€“ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
- Dug Days (Episode: Science) â€“ Pixar Animation Studios
- Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Netflix
- We the People (Episode: Active Citizenship) â€“ Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Netflix
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down) â€“ A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Bob's Burgers (Episode: Fingers-loose) â€“ 20th TV, Bento Box Animation
- Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Ice) â€“ Blur Studio for Netflix
- Star Wars: Visions (Episode: The Duel) â€“ Kamikaze Douga
- Tuca & Bertie (Episode: The Dance) â€“ The Tornante Company
Best Student Film
- A Film About a Pudding â€“ Roel Van Beek, director; Jack Pollington, producer (National Film and Television School, UK)
- HOPE â€“ Ryoma Leneuf & Gabriel Martinez, directors; Nicolas Daguin, Guillaume Uchoa, Arthur Bollia, Benjamin Autour; producers (New3dge)
- I Am a Pebble â€“ Yasmine Bresson and Maxime Le Chapelain, directors; Coline Moire, producer (ESMA)
- Night of the Living Dread â€“ Ida Melum, director; Danielle Goff, producer (National Film and Television School, UK)
- Slouch â€“ Michael Bohnenstingl, director and producer (Film Academy Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg)
Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: Oil and Water) â€“ Guillaume Degroote, AurÃ©lien Ressencourt, Martin TouzÃ©, FrÃ©dÃ©ric MacÃ©, JÃ©rÃ´me DuprÃ©
- Castlevania (Episode: The Endings) â€“ Tam Lu, Adam Deats, Sam Deats
- Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Alexander Feigin, Graham Wiebe, Pradeep Mynam, Michael Sun, Sergen Eren
- Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas â€“ Jim Lewis
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans â€“ Greg Lev, Brandon Tyra, Prakash Dcunha, Vincent Chou, Chen Ling
Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Production
- Belle â€“ Ryo Horibe, Yohei Shimozawa
- Encanto â€“ Alex Moaveni, Dimitre Berberov, Bruce Wright, Scott Townsend, Dale Mayeda
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Peter De Mund, Cong Wang, Robert Bennett, Joel Einhorn, Debbie Carlson
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
- Vivo â€“ Martin Furness, Lucy Maxian, Nachiket Pujari, Theodor Vandernoot, Stephanie Molk
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: The Monster You Created) â€“ LÃ©a Chervet
- Love, Death + Robots (Episode: All Through the House) â€“ Dan Gill
- Namoo â€“ Jon Paul Brower
- Ultra City Smiths (Episode: The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip) â€“ Ghazal Tahernia
- We the People (Episode: "Active Citizenship") â€“ Stephen Loveluck
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
- Encanto â€“ Dave Hardin
- Luca â€“ Tarun Lak
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Jennifer Hager
- The Boss Baby: Family Business â€“ Ravi Kamble Govind
- Wish Dragon â€“ Ketan Adikhari
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live Action Production
- Flora & Ulysses â€“ Thomas Becker, Daniel Cavalcante, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Thiago Martins
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings â€“ Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
- The Suicide Squad â€“ Meena Ibrahim, Alvise Avati, Nicholas Cabana, Adam Goldstein, Lea Vera Toro
- The Tomorrow War â€“ Carmelo Leggiero, Cajun Hylton, Michel Alencar Magalhaes, Florent Limouzin, Dave Clayton
- Y: The Last Man â€“ Industrial Light & Magic Animation Team
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game
- Disney Wonderful Worlds â€“ Ludia
- It Takes Two â€“ Hazelight Studios Team
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits â€“ Ember Lab Team
- Madrid Noir â€“ Aziz Kocanaogullari
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart â€“ Insomniac Games
Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved) â€“ Evan Monteiro
- Batman: The Long Halloween (Episode: Part One) â€“ Otto Schmidt
- Kid Cosmic (Episode: The Rings of Power) â€“ Craig McCracken
- Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Jorge R. Gutierrez
- Yuki 7 (Episode: They Called Her Number Seven) â€“ Keiko Murayama
Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
- Luca â€“ Deanna Marsigliese
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Ami Thompson
- Ron's Gone Wrong â€“ Julien Bizet
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Lindsey Olivares
- Vivo â€“ Joe Moshier
Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Amphibia (Episode: True Colors) â€“ Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears
- Arcane (Episode: The Monster You Created) â€“ Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury
- Crossing Swords (Episode: Tent Pitching) â€“ John Harvatine, Brad Schaffer, Ethan Marak
- Hilda and the Mountain King â€“ Andy Coyle
- Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Jorge R. Gutierrez
Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production
- Belle â€“ Mamoru Hosoda
- Encanto â€“ Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith
- Flee â€“ Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Kenneth LadekjÃ¦r
- Luca â€“ Enrico Casarosa
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Amphibia (Episode: True Colors) â€“ Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Yoonah Yim, Andrew Sorcini, David Vasquez
- Arlo the Alligator Boy â€“ Steve Downs
- Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Pop Squad) â€“ Julian Clarke, Matt Mariska, Valerian Zamel, Brian Swanson, Ky Kenyon
- Tom and Jerry in New York (Episode: Billboard Jumble) â€“ Michael D'Ambrosio, Jeff Small
- What If...? (Episode: What If... Ultron Won?) â€“ Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckerman
Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
- Encanto â€“ Jeremy Milton, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen, Brian Estrada
- Flee â€“ Janus Billeskov Jansen
- Luca â€“ Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak, Jennifer Jew, Tim Fox, David Suther
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein, Todd Fulkerson, Rick Hammel, Brian Millman
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Blush â€“ Joy Ngiaw
- Hilda and the Mountain King â€“ Ryan Carlson
- Maya and the Three (Episode: "The Sun and the Moon") â€“ Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
- Mila â€“ Flavio Gargano
- Mira, Royal Detective (Episode: "The Eid Mystery") â€“ Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie
Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production
- Encanto â€“ Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco
- Luca â€“ Dan Romer
- Poupelle of Chimney Town â€“ Youki Kojima, Yuta Bandoh
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ James Newton Howard, JhenÃ© Aiko
- Vivo â€“ Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: Happy Progress Day!) â€“ Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
- Arlo the Alligator Boy â€“ Israel Sanchez, Margaret Wuller, Michelle Haejung Park, Kayla Jones, Tania Franco
- Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Ice) â€“ Robert Valley
- Maya and the Three (Episode: The Sun and the Moon) â€“ Jorge R. Gutierrez, Paul Sullivan, Gerald de Jesus, Richard Chen
- Yuki 7 (Episode: They Called Her Number Seven) â€“ Chromosphere Team
Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
- Belle â€“ Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Alice DieudonnÃ©, Almu Redondo, Maria Pareja
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
- Ron's Gone Wrong â€“ AurÃ©lien Predal, Till Nowak, Nathan Crowley
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
- Vivo â€“ Carlos Zaragoza, Wendell Dalit, Andy Harkness
Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down) â€“ Simon Andriveau
- Invincible (Episode: Where I Really Come From) â€“ Jay Baker
- Kid Cosmic (Episode: The Big Win) â€“ Justin Nichols
- Love, Death + Robots (Episode: Pop Squad) â€“ Jennifer Yuh Nelson
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (Episode: All Systems No) â€“ Johnny Castuciano
Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
- Encanto â€“ Jason Hand
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Luis Logam
- Spirit Untamed â€“ Gary Graham
- The Addams Family 2 â€“ Steven Garcia
- Vivo â€“ Carlos Romero
Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Ella Purnell as Jinx in Arcane (Episode: "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down")
- Michael J. Woodard as Arlo in Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Parvesh Cheena as Zulius in Centaurworld (Episode: Johnny Teatimes Be Best Competition: A Quest for the Sash)
- Kimberly Brooks as Bumblebee in DC Super Hero Girls (Episode: #EnterNightSting)
- Charlie Saxton as Toby Domzalski in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
- John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal in Encanto
- Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto
- Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano in Luca
- Kelly Marie Tran as Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon
- Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell in The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
- Arcane (Episode: The Monster You Created") â€“ Christian Linke, Alex Yee
- Maya and the Three (Episode: Chapter 4: The Skull) â€“ Silvia Olivas, Jorge R. Guitterez
- Muppet Babies (Episode: Gonzo-Rella) â€“ Ghia Godfree
- The Mighty Ones (Episode: Berry's Pet Threat) â€“ Jillian Goldfluss, Erica Jones, Nicolette Wood
- Tuca & Bertie (Episode: Planteau) â€“ Lisa Hanawalt
Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production
- Belle â€“ Mamoru Hosoda
- Flee â€“ Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi
- Luca â€“ Jesse Andrews, Mike Jones
- Raya and the Last Dragon â€“ Qui Nguyen, Adele Lim
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines â€“ Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe