Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child with husband and actor, Adam Shulman. The couple announced Anne's pregnancy in July. The Oscar-winning actress is ready to welcome her second child and she recently celebrated the baby shower ceremony. The celebrations were low-key and the actress celebrated this occasion with her near and dear ones in New York.

The celebration was indeed a surprise even for Anne Hathaway, said a Times report quoting an insider, who revealed: "It was a surprise baby shower! Anne walked in and everyone yelled 'Surprise'. She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth and then her face. She hugged one of her friends and said 'You guys are so good'."

Anne looked beautiful in an off-shoulder baby blue dress and she opted for a no-makeup look. She paired the blue dress with a gold butterfly necklace, the inside source said. The gender of the baby is still unknown and there was no confirmation of whether the actor revealed this piece of information. "Guests gathered on her outdoor terrace where a table was set up with a tray of baked goods and food was served in elegant silver", the source added.

Anne announced her pregnancy in July by putting up a post on Instagram. She wrote, "It's not for a movie... #2". She further went on to add, "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception he'll, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love".

After giving birth to Jonathan, she made her first appearance at TCA Summer Press Tour and she revealed that her "mommy brain" was in full effect. "I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just....it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can't go there," she said.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have a 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. The couple tied the knot in 2012.