Aninspiring Fitness Entrepreneur: Jason Lobdell

Jason Lobdell is an entrepreneur who is passionate about fitness. Through his discipline, hard work, and dedication to helping others, he has changed the lives of thousands of people. Jason has been an entrepreneur all his life. After growing up, he got into logistics and did very well in that field, but he always had a passion for fitness.

Jason's work-life

Jason loved training people and knew that if he kept changing people's lives, it would change his too. In 2016, he managed to win $1 million in the first year of his business on Instagram. This achievement helped him to kick start his business and journey into the fitness industry. Jason runs a gym called The Loft Athletic Club, where they help members prioritize their fitness and health and maintain a positive and energetic environment. The team creates a highly powerful, and it is a must-see for fitness enthusiasts visiting Atlanta. Jason also offers a top-notch online fitness program called x28fitness.com. It has featured in many acclaimed publications, such as BlackFitnessToday, Huffington Post, BET, and Medium. Jason and his co-founder Gee Bryant have coached thousands and have changed their lives physically and mentally as well.

Lobdell's source of Inspiration

Jason Lobdell was motivated to start his business because of his wife's pregnancy. Pregnancy changes a woman's physical appearance naturally. Therefore, his wife had to lose weight, for which they hired a personal trainer who took their bodies to another level. Jason was already physically fit; however, hiring a personal trainer transformed him. After some time, he was allowed to be a gym trainer. He took advantage of that opportunity which proved to be one of the most crucial decisions in his life.

A desire to help people

Jason has a strong desire to help people, make people change their lives, and encourage them to be healthier. He made one woman lose 60 pounds from a wheelchair. Jason made another woman run for the first time in 20 years after suffering from Multiple sclerosis. These are a couple of things that money cannot buy, and he considers himself blessed with the right energy to make people believe in themselves. 'Nothing is more rewarding than doing something for someone they can't do for themselves' marks Lobdell.