An animal testing laboratory that used to conduct horrific experiments on animals including monkeys, dogs, and cats has been allowed to reopen. The chilling images got released from the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology in Mienenbuttel, located near Hamburg in Germany last year after an undercover worker was given a job there.

A group of monkeys was captured chained to a wall with neck braces on whereas other dogs and cats were filmed as they were bleeding on the ground. Beagles had pipes forced down the throats and also were given capsules during experiments. The Cruelty Free International (CFI) mentioned that animals were injected with poison to see how much of the substances they can take before serious harm was caused.

Horrific Animal Testings

The tests took place for companies around the world, as per reports. The lab was closed in February after thousands of people protested against animal cruelty. A new managing director, animal welfare officer, and also animal research supervisor have been appointed.

The Hamburg Higher Administrative Court gave allowance to the lav to reopen, as reported by NDR. But the operations have not yet started. The animal rights organization Soko Tierschutz uncovered the clip along with CFI. Friedrich Mülln, a spokesman of Soko said, "This shows that...profit from outdated animal experiments takes precedence over the protection of people and animals," as reported by the Daily Star.

Two former employees also opened up about the conditions at the lab. One of them stated, "I didn't just experience this, I also had to do this, I had to falsify documents. When the studies did not show the results we expected, I was told I had to make them more favorable."

Another employee alleged that the tests were carried out with probable dangerous substances, which are bad for the environment. In one of the studies with rats that caused many deaths, the results were falsified.

According to CFI, last year 49 cats and 80 dogs were saved from the lab. They were taken to animal welfare organizations and also private homes for adoption. After a police investigation last year, LPT was given a period of two weeks for handing over the animals at the testing lab to third parties. The video is given below: