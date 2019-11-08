The search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, continued while police identified the person of interest in the case as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, from Montgomery, Alabama.

A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for kidnapping in the first-degree charge. Earlier on Wednesday, police were seeking the public's help in identifying the man seen inside an Alabama convenience store where the girl was last spotted on Oct. 23.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100," authorities said.

Auburn police released an image of the man late Wednesday urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the man. According to al.com, the man left the area in a silver or gray late 2000's model Lincoln Town car. Police confirmed on Thursday they suspect foul play based on evidence recovered inside the vehicle.

Blanchard's mother, Angela Harris, said in a WBRC interview she believed the teenager sent a message to a roommate hinting she might have been with an unknown man the night before she was reported missing.

"Aniah is a nurturing person. She likes to make sure everybody is OK. That's what my concern is, that somebody has taken advantage of her kindness," Blanchard said. "She's not a mean person. I've never heard her say anything bad about anybody. She was always a forgiving person, she has a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone who needed it."