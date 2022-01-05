Angry Aussies Threaten to Boycott Australian Open as Novak Djokovic Gets Covid-19 Vaccine Exemption

Australian sports supporters showed their infuriation after when Tennis star Novak Djokovic was issued a medical exemption on covid-19 grounds to compete in the Australian Open. With regards to Novak's situation, sports supporters threatened them to boycott the tournament. Last year, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley said Novak wouldn't able to compete in the game until and unless he gets his jab or shows his medical records which proves that he got inoculated.

On January 4th, 2022, the world's top tennis star, Novak Djokovic, took to Twitter, and said, "Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I've spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!"

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic posted his smiling picture with his tennis kit at the airport stating his exemption to play at the Australian open and would be heading his way to play the Melbourne tournament. Speaking about the medical exemption, the Australian Open organizers state that Novak has been excluded to play and compete in the tournament this time after enduring a "rigorous review process".

In Victoria, people who aren't inoculated are obliged to go for 14-day stipulated quarantine. As far as Tennis star Novak's exemption goes, Tennis Australia followed by a couple of government medical professionals takes these actions. The Australian Senator, Matt Canavan, said that allowing Novak Djokovic to compete for the first grand slam already constituted "little risk", as the Tennis star has already been affected with the coronavirus previously.

On Wednesday, speaking on the Today show, Matt said, "Natural immunity by multiple studies is much, much stronger than the immunity you get from having a vaccination. So, there's little risk here in letting Novak Djokovic in. Yes, some of us would love to see rules apply literally and constantly. But I think some of these rules are temporary.

He further added, "We've got to get back to a sensible world here and move on with life, and thankfully, with the seemingly less lethal Omicron variant, I think we're very close to that, and here perhaps is just another small step to ending the pandemic and returning, as I say, to the land of common sense."

However, despite the circumstances, Tennis supporters and fans across the world did not receive this move positively. So, they took to social media and expressed their indignation towards the Australian Open for taking such a decision against the nine-time Australian Open champion.