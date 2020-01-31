Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion at the SAG Awards a few weeks back made the duo's fans all excited. However, this reunion also gave rise to renewed rumours of a romantic relationship between the two exes.

New false rumours claimed that Angelina Jolie is reportedly taking revenge on Pitt for his sweet reunion with Aniston. She is allegedly plotting revenge directed at Pitt.

"She's outraged over the way Brad is behaving with Jen, smearing their friendship all over the place," a source told Globe.

"Seeing Jen touch Brad in that familiar way and his response in kind, confirms her suspicions Jen's been after Brad in a big way and that he's more than open to the possibility! She's enraged by the treatment she's getting from the town."

The source added that Jolie's fury has reached an all-new level following the reunion which has been the talk amongst all of their fans. Another source told Life & Style that Jolie's feeling wasn't right as she might hit back at Pitt with millions for their divorce settlements.

"It's not good for Brad that she's angry. Angie will either get what she wants or she'll make his life miserable," an insider told the publication. "Everyone is warning Brad to stop pushing Ange's buttons, even Jen."

However, none of these claims are true as Pitt and Aniston are only friends and are not dating.

There have also been rumours that Aniston reignited her feud with Jolie after she was seen with Pitt at the awards ceremony. However, this was also a false claim.

Since Pitt and Aniston split with their respective partners, rumours about their renewed romance surfaced. There were also false claims that Pitt and Aniston were planning to get married and start a family.