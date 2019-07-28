Angelina Jolie went braless during her latest sighting.

On Friday, the "Maleficent" star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. Jolie looked gorgeous and showed off her flawless figure in a slinky black camisole and matching leggings for her sunny day out.

Jolie paired her get up with black heels. She also accessorized with brown shades. The "Salt" star was also photographed walking with a black jacket or blazer on her arm.

Jolie's latest sighting came just days after she and Chris Hemsworth made headlines for sparking frenzy again following their Golden Globes Photos.

The "Changeling" star and the "Thor" actor shared the same stage at the San Diego Comic Con for their Marvel projects. There were a lot of chemistry as they joked and laughed which caused a lot of buzz.

One insider said that Jolie appreciates Hemsworth before adding that she knows "a hot man when she sees one."

The pair first made headlines when they were photographed sitting next to each other at the Golden Globes. Ellen DeGeneres even asked Hemsworth the photo during his guesting at her show.

"People were making a big to-do about you sitting next to Angelina Jolie. They were acting... just because your wife didn't make it, I guess she wasn't there. They sat you next to Angelina and acted like it was some kind of 'thing'," the TV host said.

Hemsworth just laughed it off and said that DeGeneres did what the internet did by cropping out his real date. Hemsworth was referring to "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi.

Hemsworth said that Jolie was incredible and wonderful. He and his wife were both fans of the actress, but his wife would be more threatened of Waititi than Jolie.

In related news, allegedly got into a showdown with her bodyguard's girlfriend. The woman reportedly turned up on the set of her upcoming thriller film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" in Mexico.

The level of tension between Jolie and the bodyguard's level was reportedly "off the charts." The insider added that the woman showed up at random and watched Jolie and her bodyguard. However, reputable publications said that the report was fabricated because Jolie does not have a thing for her bodyguard and the tense showdown did not happen at all.

