An American tabloid has come up with explosive claims that Brad Pitt introduced Alia Shawkat to his children and Angelina Jolie is not happy about it.

Life & Style magazine's latest issue carried a detailed account of the meeting between the Arrested Development actress and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's children. A suspicious source told the publication that Jolie "hit the roof when she heard about Alia being introduced to her children. She's extremely protective over them, and no woman will ever be good enough to play stepmom in her eyes – especially so soon. She's furious!"

"They all love Alia, especially Shiloh, who's been raving about how cool and quirky she is. The two of them share the same dry senes of humor. And Zahara loves Alia's style. They're even planning a girls' shopping trip to vintage boutiques together," the insider added.

"She's even threatened to stop Brad from having them on his birthday [December 18], and over Christmas, if Alia is around," the source went on. "That would be devastating."

Rumours that Pitt and Shawkat are dating started after the two were spotted together at the opening for the show A Play is a Poem in Los Angeles and were even seen leaving together. Around one month later, the father-of-six and the 30-year-old American actress Shawkat attended the Mike Birbiglia's play, The New One, and even took a picture with some cast members afterwards.

Adding on, in November, the two went to an art exhibit together as well as attended Kanye West's "Nebuchadnezzar" opera show.

However, during an interview with The New York Times, Pitt talked about all those dating rumors he is constantly subjected to. He shared: "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out. I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."

The 55-year-old actor shared an incident that changed his attitude to the media. He dished: "When I first started my career, I was in USA Today. I was pretty pleased with myself. Two days after it came out, I go over to a friend-of-a-friend's house. In the kitchen I look down and there's a litter box for the cat — and there's my piece in USA Today with a cat turd on top of it. That pretty much defines it."