Angelina Jolie stepped out with kids in Los Angeles amid ongoing rumours of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star was photographed with two of her six children doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. Photos shared by the Daily Mail show Jolie chatting with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh. The two kids are holding a Starbucks cup, and the latter is also carrying a green paper bag.

Jolie wore a white long-sleeved top, which she paired with a black A-line skirt, a black coat, and cream-colored heels.

The outing comes amid recent rumours linking Pitt and Aniston. Woman's Day claimed that the "Ad Astra" star will be celebrating Christmas with his kids and Aniston. New Idea also claimed that Pitt and Aniston got married at the actress' Christmas party.

"Brad's attendance at the party had tongues wagging that history could be repeating itself and having her friends gather together could be the perfect moment to make her and Brad's reunion official," an unnamed insider said.

However, these claims are completely untrue and there is no romance going on between Pitt and Aniston.

Several tabloids claiming that Pitt and Aniston were reuniting during Christmas. However, the two did not spend the holiday together. Aniston recently shared a Christmas photo with some of her friends and the photo proved that Pitt was not there for the Christmas party.

On her Instagram account, "The Morning Show" star shared a photo of herself making a funny face with her friends Courtney Cox, Laura Dern, Rita Wilson, and Chris McMillan.