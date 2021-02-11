Pasquale Minasi may just be 27 years old, but he has already accomplished far more than most people do in their entire lives. He has angel invested in 103 startups and founded his own hair transplant clinic. His entrepreneurial mindset has led to him becoming considered a leader within the hair transplant market.

Today, BlueMagic Group, which is the company he founded, has a cutting-edge hair transplant located in Istanbul, Turkey. A full-service five-star experience is provided to every client, ensuring their procedure is as enjoyable as possible.

While Pasquale has proven himself to be someone who can succeed at anything he sets his mind to, he has most recently been focused on improving and revolutionizing the hair transplant industry. He was someone who himself was balding, which is why he took particular interest in hair loss and what can be done to reverse it.

Pasquale is passionate about continually improving the hair transplant market. There are advanced treatments in existence today that are being underutilized in the industry currently. He wants these treatments to be readily available to all who would want to benefit from them. At his own clinics, he makes sure there is no jargon used and no myths are disseminated, while providing complete transparency.

To become a leading voice in the hair transplant industry, Pasquale absorbed all of the information he could about hair transplants and the leading-edge procedures that exist. He learned so much that he recently wrote a book about it, called All You Need to Know About Hair Transplant.

The hair transplant option is appealing to people who have suffered hair loss due to things like lifestyle diseases, genetics, stress, lack of vitamins, and unhealthy nutrition. While there are new treatment methods constantly being researched and developed, the most effective and certain solution for hair loss is still a hair transplant procedure.

His experience and expertise in this arena have led him to enjoy the height of success at his hair transplant clinics. Countless satisfied clients have praised the effectiveness of the treatments they received. One of the core values of the company is to make sure every client is fully satisfied, and where they aren't is an opportunity to learn why and improve.

Besides the use of the latest advances in hair transplant technology, along with the five-star experience provided to clients, this is another way BlueMagic Group sets itself apart from others in the industry – the in-house leadership style. Pasquale's leadership style emphasizes everyone being a leader. He knows that an entrepreneurial mindset breeds innovation and progress, which is why he actively encourages all of his employees to think like entrepreneurs and leaders. The results speak for themselves.

To date, BlueMagic Group has successfully completed over 21,000 hair transplants. Every single procedure and treatment has excelled in its league, providing satisfaction to every patient. As a company that knows just how life-changing a hair transplant can be, it is fully committed to giving its patients a safe, comfortable, luxurious, and unforgettable experience from start to finish.

From the moment a client has their initial consultation, to the time when they have their post-operative check-up, BlueMagic Clinic ensures they receive high-quality service. Pasquale and his clinic believe strongly in the long-term effectiveness of the procedures and treatments, and guarantee your hair will never fall out again.

If you are interested in getting back the full head of hair you used to have, but are unsure of how to proceed, you can receive a free consultation from BlueMagic Group. During your consultation, you will learn about how the hair transplant would go. This will help you understand the complete details about your best treatment and procedure options.

With the revolutionary hair transplant techniques used by BlueMagic Clinic available to you, there is no need to live out the rest of your life with issues. You could get that full head of hair you used to have restored, along with your confidence.

The vision of BlueMagic Group is to be a leading provider of hair transplantation services in the markets in which they operate. Given how successful the lifetime hair transplant procedures have been for its clients, it looks as if this vision has come to fruition.