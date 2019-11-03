There is no doubt that if you are an Android user, you should be more careful while downloading apps from Google Play store, as Android devices are most vulnerable to malware attacks, which can cause serious data theft and bombard your devices with advertisements. But what about Google Play Store; is it not secure enough? Recently, it was revealed that a total of 172 malicious apps were detected on Google Play in September and they found that those apps showed 330 million installations.

Lukas Stefanko, a researcher at the internet security company, ESET said this week that the majority of those 172 malicious apps were harbouring adware. He mentioned that over 40 adware-infested apps represent up to 300 million installs on Google Play. In addition Stefanko told Threatpost that "Unwanted ads or adware is popular category because after install it doesn't request any further inputs, like banking trojans, and can simply generate revenue for developers right from the beginning," adding that it is very difficult to create adware "as it is to create Android ransomware or banking Trojans."

It should be noted that it was not a very good year for the Android users, as they came to know about several vulnerable apps which they downloaded from Google Play Store. As per the researcher, even though Google Play is considered one of the safest platforms but unfortunately nothing is 100 per cent safe. Experts also reveal that "The problem is that even such a powerful company as Google can't thoroughly check millions of apps. Keep in mind that most of the apps are updated regularly, so Google Play moderators' jobs are never done."

It should be mentioned that Google Play Protect is designed to guard against app vulnerabilities. The tech giant detected, removed several malicious developers and stopped more dangerous apps from entering the Google Play Store. It should also be mentioned that in past few years the number of rejected app submissions has increased by more than 55 per cent.

However, here is the list of newly detected malicious apps that you must delete from your Android device to safeguard the system from malware attacks: