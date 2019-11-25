Following the release of Pixel 4 along with the latest Android version, Google has rolled out the new update for a series of devices. No wonder, the most recent and powerful smartphones will get a chance in the first list, while the rest of the phones are supposed to get the update around the first quarter of 2020.

The new Android 10 boasts a series of new features including system-wide dark mode, tightening the user privacy, Desktop Mode to mention a few. The list of devices received the first update is from Samsung, OnePlus, ASUS, Nokia, Honor and of course, the homegrown brand of Google- Pixel. Here go the complete list of devices which will get the update notification soon. For better readability, we have grouped the list of devices according to their brands.

Samsung

As expected, Samsung will roll out the Android i10 update for its latest series of Galaxy 10 devices. The list includes Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Samsung Galaxy S10e. The Samsung Galaxy S9 series and A series of devices are expected to receive in the next rollout.

OnePlus

Rejoice OnePlus fans. If you own any of the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Pro or OnePlus 7T, your device will receive the Android 10 update soon.

Nokia

Since Nokia devices run on stock Android versions, they are supposed to receive the Android update soon after the release. However, for now, Nokia 8.1 will get the Android 10 update. The rest of its devices are supposed to receive the Android 10 upgrade in the next rollout.

ASUS

The list also includes a couple of ASUS devices. If you own either ASUS Zenfone 6Z or ASUS Zenfone 5Z, you will experience Android 10 pretty soon.

Honor

Huawei owned smartphone brand Honor will roll out the Android 10 update for Honor View 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20. The company is supposed to announce the devices list supposed to receive Android 10 update soon.

Xiaomi

Since Xiaomi MIUI ROM is a heavily customised version of Google Android, its devices usually get the update a tad late. However, for now, Redmi K20 Pro users will receive the Android 10 update. Xiaomi is supposed to release the next MIUI version powered by Android 10 soon.

Google Pixel

As we all know, all the Google Pixel devices will get the Android ten update in the first round only. Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2 XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 3A XL, Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 3 must have already started playing with the latest stock version of Android 10.