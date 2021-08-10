Andrew Cuomo Refused to Hire Woman Because She was 'Not Pretty', Claims Ex-aide Karen Hinton

Karen Hinton, who previously worked as Andrew Cuomo's press aide during the late 90s when he was housing secretary under Bill Clinton's administration, says Cuomo once refused to hire a woman because he found her to be unattractive.

She told that the woman had immense experience and a good understanding of Capitol Hill politics and policy making, as she served in the Capitol for years but Cuomo did not judge her on the basis of her knowledge but chose to go by her looks and appearance.

Karen did not mention the woman by name but revealed that she put across her candidature to Cuomo highlighting her vast experience and recommended her for the job.

''I knew her, she had a very good understanding of Capitol Hill politics and policy. She came in for an interview and I sat in since I had recommended her, and he said to me after (the interview), 'No, I don't think so','' she told the New York Post.

She added that she questioned Cuomo on why he thinks hiring her is not a good decision and was taken aback with his answer. ''I asked, 'Why?' He said, 'She's not pretty enough. I don't like the way she looks.'"

She also revealed that Cuomo at that time was seen to be enjoying the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal and thought that the whole controversy was ''funny''.

''I remember him laughing about the Monica Lewinsky situation, not because he didn't believe her, he did, but because he thought it was funny. There were jokes made about it because of the cigars,'' she said.

Karen is among the ones who has accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct and let out startling details that she struggled to free herself from his unwanted hugs and accused him of being ''aroused'' when he hugged her ''too tightly.''

She said she endured ''very long, too long, too tight, too intimate,'' hugs by him. ''I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave,'' she told the Washington Post.

Despite several women coming forward and accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment, the Governor of New York has refused to resign and still holds on to the powerful position.