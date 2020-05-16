Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has once again proved that she's one of the top modeling sensations in the industry today. The diva knows how to captivate her fans' attention with her sultry photos in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

The curvaceous model has shared a sexy video leaving fans drooling on Instagram. The latest Instagram update has already garnered a lot of attention from fans all over the world racking up more than 700K likes and views since it was uploaded on the model's official social media handle.

The 25-year-old Russian model has often managed to make headlines with her sizzling social media posts. This isn't the first time Anastasiya making heads turn in a sexy revealing outfit. The diva loves flaunting her assets and the new Insta update has her pop out massive cleavage in the unbuttoned black crop top.

Rusian diva set the internet on fire

Moreover, in the sultry video, Anastasiya is seen carrying her cute little puppy while she shows off her assets and enjoys a bang energy drink. She's the brand ambassador of the energy drink and she often posts videos for promoting the brand through her official social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Anastasiya posted the video along with the caption that read, "Spending time reading books and loving my puppy, I never get tired with @BangEnergy." Several fans loved the video that sent hearts racing on the photo-sharing platform. While some admired her hotness and insane beauty, some said that she looked stunning as always.

Well, Anastasiya's sexy figure often makes fans go gaga on social media. She's also called the Russian Kim Kardashian. She isn't shy flaunting her curves on social media and is one of the most following modeling celebrities today. She has a whopping 10.9M followers on Instagram, unlike several other models.