American modelling sensation Analicia Chaves surprised her Instagram fans with a sizzling update on Saturday morning. The diva sizzled in a sexy black tank top that featured a low-cut neckline. Analicia shared the photo in which she flaunted her massive cleavage through her official Instagram account wowing her 2.1 million fans. The hot snapshot has already garnered much attention from her fans and Instagram users who came across the eye-popping update. It has racked up over 43,000 likes and views within a short span of time.

In the picture, Analicia could be seen flaunting her tanned figure and flawless makeup. She looked smoking hot in the picture that has left fans drooling on the internet. She's a good example when it comes to beauty and glamour. To get the sexy snapshot, Analicia used a bronze blush to highlight her cheeks, she wore a brown glossy lipstick, a little bit of bronze eyeshadow and eyeliner to highlight her sparkling eyes along with a thick coat of mascara. Analicia's Instagram update has left fans wanting more as she slid her tresses over her shoulders, drawing the attention of social media users toward her décolletage.

Well, Analicia is a big name when it comes to listing out Instagram celebrities. She has a huge fan base that keeps a track on every social media update. Recently, Analicia stated on Instagram that she was heartbroken because of the fact that the basics of the country is based on racism.

She said, " It's been years and countless lives lost trying to fight this war on race. I'll never understand how a white person has so much hate and anger towards us, shouldn't the black people have anger and be violent towards the white man, still, we don't all we want is equality and justice served! It's war and we gotta be ready to fight!" according to the diva's Instagram post.