Ana Walshe Begged Mother to Visit Her Days Before She Disappeared as It's Revealed Her Husband Googled How to Dispose of 115-Pound Woman's Body

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe begged her mom to come from her homeland Serbia and visit her, a week before she mysteriously vanished on New Year's Day, according to a new report. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told Fox News Digital that Ana's requests to reunite over the holidays have now made her believe that there may be "some problems" in her life.

This comes as police found blood on a knife and $450 worth of cleaning materials from the basement of her family's Massachusetts home on Monday. The discovery follows the arrest of Ana's art-swindler husband Brian Walshe on Sunday on charges of misleading police in their investigation. Police also revealed that Brian had Googled how to dispose of a female body days before Ana's disappearance.

Worried Mother

Ljubicic told Fox News Digital that she is worried about Ana's safety as she revealed that her daughter had begged her to come from Serbia and meet her a week before she vanished, which she should have done. She now feels that Ana was having "some problems" in life but she didn't realize that earlier.

"She just said, 'Please, mama. Come tomorrow,'" said Ljubicic on Monday in an interview from her home in Belgrade, Serbia and later translated to English. "Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems."

Ana Walshe, 39, a mother of three, vanished on January 1 despite her husband Brian Walshe's claims that she was en route to the airport to fly to Washington, DC for work. On January 4, he was listed as missing.

Brian Walshe appeared in court on Monday and entered a not-guilty plea after being arrested for allegedly misleading detectives looking into her disappearance.

Ljubicic told Fox News that her daughter texted her on December 25 inviting her to visit Washington the following day, but she refused because she couldn't get herself together in time. She claimed that although she had proposed traveling the next day and then in early January, Ana had told her she didn't have to.

"And now I can't forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens," the worried mother said, explaining that her daughter never said why she was so eager to meet her.

According to Ljubicic, her daughter tried to call her twice on December 31â€”once about midnight and once shortly afterâ€”but both attempts were unsuccessful. Ana allegedly contacted her maid of honor, who couldn't hear the phone because of the loud music, and an older sister who was asleep.

"And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she's disappeared," Ljubicic reportedly said.

In spite of Brian Walshe being the subject of increasing suspicion over the whereabouts of his wife, Ljubicic claimed she never detected "anything bad" about him.

Mystery Deepens

The investigation into Ana's disappearance took a grim turn on Monday after it was revealed by prosecutors that Brian Walshe had looked up "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," days before Ana vanished.

Ana's height and weight were given to the public as being 5'2 and 115 pounds, respectively, according to a CNN report. The outlet reported that Brian Walshe looked up information on how to dismember a body, cited two law enforcement sources.

According to assistant district attorney Lynn Beland, who testified in court on Monday, investigators also discovered blood and a knife in the Washe's basement. Walshe was charged with misleading police in investigating and is presently being jailed on bail.

Although he has not been charged with being responsible for his wife's disappearance, he is suspected of lying about his movements around the time she vanished.

Brian Walshe allegedly lied to the police on Monday, saying he was purchasing ice cream for himself and his three young sons-- all of whom are under sixâ€”when he actually was purchasing $450 in cleaning supplies from Home Depot.

Brian Walshe purchased the cleaning materials the day after Ana vanished. Detectives have been searching the family home for clues and removing a Volvo SUV since Ana was last seen on New Year's Day.

Police believe Ana never caught the flight to Washington, DC.

Brian also claimed that he hadn't left the property after his wife Ana, who is of Serbian descent, went missing.

However, that was a lie as he was caught on camera purchasing cleaning material costing hundreds of dollars. Walshe's statement, particularly his claims that he didn't leave the residence, according to prosecutors at Quincy District Court, slowed down the investigation.

When police searched the house, they first discovered blood in the basement in one place before discovering a 'damaged' knife with blood on it.

Prosecutors added that Walshe bought himself time to "either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, in causing a delay." It is still unclear whose blood it is on the knife. Brian was caught on camera at Home Depot purchasing taps, mops, buckets, clothes, and several types of tape, which revealed he was lying to the police.

He made a cash transaction in the shop while donning a black surgical mask and blue surgical gloves, according to court documents.

Walshe, an art swindler, was seen exiting a Cohasset police station on Monday morning, where he grinned and waved at reporters. He is under house arrest while waiting for his federal court sentencing after being accused of selling two phony Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000 in 2016.

This requires him to report anywhere he goes, yet on January 2, he was seen on camera leaving the house to take his son for ice cream and then heading to Home Depot.

Since going missing, Ana hasn't used her phone or credit cards, and she hasn't turned up for work. Walshe admitted to authorities that he was dozing off when Ana called for a rideshare to Boston's Logan International Airport. According to the prosecutors, Ana was last seen leaving the house at 4 am.

On January 1 and 2, her phone rang near the house despite her husband indicating she had boarded her flight. Brian claimed to have visited Whole Foods and CVS on January 1, but there were no receipts or security tapes to support his assertion.

Ana's friends claim that she would never abandon her three small sons and her disappearance is unexpected.