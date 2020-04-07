Actress Ana De Armas has gushed over the "handsome" leading men with whom she has worked with, saying she was "shaking" when she met actor Ryan Gosling.

In an interview to American Airlines magazine Nexos, De Armas, who is dating her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck, heaped praise on colleagues like Gosling, Daniel Craig and Affleck, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 31-year-old said that she was "shaking so badly" when she met Gosling during her third audition for Blade Runner 2049. "They put you in a room together and make you read things, to see how your chemistry is. I wish I had the tape of that meeting,"said the actress, who hails from Cuba. "I've been very lucky - because these men are all very handsome - but the best part of it is who they are as people. I've had the best partners," she added.

Part of No Time To Die

De Armas's fame grew with last year's thriller Knives Out, where she impressed Craig that he got her a part in his upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. She was "shocked" when director Cary Fukunaga offered her the part as she felt she "didn't match" the "beauty standards" expected of Bond girls. The actress felt that Bond girls generally "need to be rescued. Or they die. Or are evil. I needed to read that script".

She shared that "it took a little, but they sent me the scenes. It's important, because I want to bring something else to the story", and "the character convinced me" No Time To Die was originally scheduled to come out in April. It was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Learning English to break into Hollywood

The actress also spoke about having to learn English and try to break into Hollywood when she first moved to America. "My background and my experiences growing up in Cuba and moving and being like a citizen of the world and adapting and being flexible. It gives me a lot of tools and a different vision and approach towards a character," she said.