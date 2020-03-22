American hottie Ana Cheri has got another trick to attracting fans on her official Instagram account. The hot model cum Instagram celebrity has recently shared a hot workout video on her official social media handle leaving fans stunned.

The latest Instagram post has managed to grab millions of eyeballs on the photo-sharing platform. Ana Cheri has been treating her loyal fans with some of the sexiest photos and videos lately and this is another addition to her Instagram video series. The hot video has racked up as many as 186K views.

Ana set the internet on fire

Taking to her Instagram account, Ana Cheri posted the video along with a caption that read, "Through March 31st I will be giving away $50 to one of my followers every day.

I will choose 1 winner a day and announce them in my IG stories and all you have to do is leave me a comment on my daily post. That's it! it can be a heartfelt comment, an emoji or why you want the money, the more you comment the more I see you ."

Ana often posts interactive posts on her official Instagram handle to attract her fans and keep them engaged with her activities. She is one of the most followed models on the social media platform having more than 12.5 million followers on her Instagram account alone.

The 33-year-old American diva has always managed to grab eyeballs with her eye-popping photos and videos. With her multi-talent, Ana has won millions of hearts from all over the world. From donning sexy revealing bikini swimsuits to making heads turn in clothesless pictures, Ana has managed to keep up the entertainment for her social media audience since her debut on the platforms.

Ana who loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure recently posted a photo wearing a leopard printed swimsuit revealing much of her skin on the beach. The photo garnered 212K views and likes from her loyal fans.