Amid the coronavirus lockdown, American bombshell Ana Cheri seems to be focusing on her fitness routine. The diva, who is famous for her sultry photos and videos on social media, has shared a hot workout video for her fans on her official Instagram handle. The video is all about how to get a fit and toned figure like Ana herself. In the workout video, Ana is seen doing some common exercises like crunches, squats and push-ups that help lose weight. Being a fitness enthusiast, Ana has always encouraged her Instagram fans by posting some of her workout videos and showing how to do the exercises in the right way.

Apart from her workout posts on social media, Ana also loves to share makeup tutorials and her sexy photos and hot videos. Most of her photos show her flaunting her perky derriere and assets. Her Instagram updates have grabbed millions of eyeballs from all over the world. Recently, in one of her social media posts, Ana wore a barely-there thong bikini swimsuit, while she struck a sexy pose against the backdrop of the sea on the beach. She captioned the picture with a heartfelt message.

The American hottie got emotional over the lockdown and took to her official Instagram handle to write, "I will never take this for granted again. Traveling to a beautiful destination and running around outside and feeling free. It's day 21 of quarantine and I'm feeling a bit trapped especially with this rain I can't even hang out in my backyard. I just gotta breathe and stay calm."

While the diva is known to be one of the most active celebrities on social media, she is most popular for her Onlyfans videos. She has a whopping 12.5 million fans following her on the photo-sharing platform.

Check out some of the best photos and videos of Ana Cheri here: