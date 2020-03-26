American bombshell Ana Cheri, who has been stealing the limelight on Instagram with her sultry photos and videos lately, has posted another eye-popping video through her official social media handle. As is evident from her latest video post, she loves to look bright and dewy even when she is self-quarantined due to the ongoing crisis of COVID-19. She has shared the simple steps on how to get the dewy look in just a few minutes on her official Instagram account. The video has grabbed much attention from her social media fans as well as people from all over the world.

Racking up more than 269,015 views in just a short span of time, the video has taken the internet by storm. Ana took to her official Instagram account to share the video with caption: "Morning quarantine routine. Even though I'm just chilling around the house these days I still like to look bright and dewy. Details of my every day dewy look below Oh but first! Don't forget, I'm still doing my daily $50 giveback giveaway now through March 31st!"

The 33-year-old knows how to keep her fans engaged with her content on social media platforms quite well. Ana's sexy photos and hot videos on her social media platforms have been garnering millions of likes and views. Her Miami beach vacation photos had earlier created a buzz among her fans and online audiences. She daringly went nude on social media to wow her 12.5 million fans.

The photo grabbed over 300K views on Instagram. Ana is married to Ben Moreland, who also accompanied her during her vacation.

Both were seen romancing and canoodling inside a pool. Ana wore a sexy thong bikini while her partner was seen in shorts.

Check out the picture here: