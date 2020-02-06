American bombshell Ana Cheri has left a message for her fans through her official Instagram handle. The diva, who is known for her hot and sexy figure, seems to be enjoying her life even after a busy work life. According to the latest Instagram post, Cheri has a special message for her fans. She said that even if people are busy in their working life, they should take some time out to do things that bring happiness and joy. The model wrote, "Just play take time out of your busy life to do something that makes you smile and feel joy. Have a good hump day friends #Happy #Joy #Fun #Play #Beach #Ocean."

The 31-year-old model has shared beautiful photos on her social media handle that show her playing with water and enjoying out in the sea at some unknown place. In the picture, the model is seen donning a pink bikini swimsuit and a sun hat.

Cheri is seen splashing the water in the air while she gets snapped. The photo has grabbed millions of fans' attention. It garnered more than 160k views and likes on the social media platform.

Earlier, Cheri shared a picture in which she is seen kissing her hubby Ben Moreland while they were on vacation. The photo went viral on the internet grabbing the eye-balls of millions of fans who hailed their chemistry.The model is often spotted with her husband getting cozy in public as she isn't shy of PDA's. The model loves to flaunt her sexy figure on the internet and she dares to go topless and even naked once in while to woo her fans on social media platforms.

