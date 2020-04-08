American bombshell Ana Cheri, who is often seen sharing super hot pictures on social media, has penned an emotional message on her official Instagram handle. Tired of the coronavirus crisis and self-quarantine at home, Ana said she isn't going to take it for granted anymore. The hot model posted a throwback photo of herself in which she is seen donning a sexy barely-there thong bikini while she immerses her legs under the seawater.

She captioned the photo: "I will never take this for granted again. Traveling to a beautiful destination and running around outside and feeling free. It's day 21 of quarantine and I'm feeling a bit trapped especially with this rain I can't even hangout in my backyard. I just gotta breathe and stay calm. Where are you at in the world and what day quarantine are you on?".

The 31-year-old American model had taken the internet by storm lately with one after another hot post. She recently went topless in one of her Instagram updates which left fans drooling. The photo garnered much attention racking up over 287K likes and views within a short time since the photo was uploaded on the social media platform. Her sultry outfits and hot curvaceous figure grab much attention from fans worldwide.

With more than 12.5 million followers on Instagram, the diva is ruling on the photo-sharing media platform. Her latest sexy Instagram update has grabbed millions of eyeballs. Fans flooded the comments section with messages admiring her beauty and hot figure. Ana is one of the most famous models in the industry today. She's not only known for her modelling assignments but also for venturing into many other things she's passionate about.

Check out some of the sexiest photos and videos of Ana Cheri here: