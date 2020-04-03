American bombshell Ana Cheri is back with her scandalous look. The diva is making heads turn by flaunting her perky derriere on Instagram. Ana, who is known to be one of the most followed models on the social media platform, has grabbed the attention of her followers with her latest photo. In the picture, Ana wears a revealing outfit that has left everyone surprised and sweating. Ana is seen in all black paired with knee-length boots and a hat while she strikes a sexy pose in front of the camera.

The photo has racked up more than 237K likes and views within a short time since it was uploaded by Ana. She has been treating her fan followers on Instagram with sultry images and videos that showcase her talent. This isn't the first time Ana is flaunting her figure on social media. She had earlier gone nude on the beach in Miami while she was vacationing with her husband and trainer Ben Moreland. Both were spotted having a good time canoodling while in each other's arms.

Apart from her sultry updates on social media, Ana loves to share her makeup tutorial videos and fitness videos through her official handle. She loves to motivate her fans with long inspirational quotes through her Instagram account once in a while to gain attention. She has created a huge fanbase with 12.5 million people following on the photo-sharing platform.

The 33-year-old model's Instagram updates often create a buzz among social media users. Ana looks stunning in almost every outfit she dons. Her curvaceous figure and sultry Onlyfans videos often leave fans breathless.