American bombshell Ana Cheri leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating a buzz among her fans with sultry social media posts. The 33-year-old has often made heads turn in sexy outfits lately. Now, the American hottie has made a mark with her sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle. In her latest social media update, Ana is seen sporting a sexy metallic thong bikini that has left fans stunned on the internet. Leaving very little to the imagination, Ana is seen untying her bralet raising temperatures on the social media platform.

The Onlyfans video queen has been surprising her fans ever since she made her debut on social media platforms. She loves showing off her sexy curvaceous figure online. She often shares her secret to having a toned figure, which is her rigorous butt workouts and a healthy diet plan. Ana has been wowing her fans with sultry photos and videos that have garnered millions of views on the photo-sharing platform. Her latest Instagram update has racked up more than 166,000 likes and views. Several fans have bombarded the comments section with messages admiring her chiseled figure. Ana's smoking hot look in the picture is too hot to handle which is why one of the diva's loyal fans couldn't resist but wrote, "I think I'm Lesbian now.... lol."

Apart from her hot Instagram updates, Ana often shares her day-to-day events on her official social media handles to keep her fans busy every day. Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Ana was seen going on several trips. The most discussed by her fans are her vacay photos with hubby Ben Moreland as they canoodled in a pool while staying at a resort in Miami. The photos went viral on the internet.

Check out the hot pictures of Ana Cheri here: