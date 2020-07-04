Months after Novel Coronavirus isolated the world from normalcy, a World Health Organization team has now decided to visit China, in order to study the origin of COVID-19. The global body had written to China six months ago, seeking a date for the visit.

However, the WHO office in China has now intimated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that there have been cases of viral pneumonia, as reported by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

"What is needed now is a good investigation going back before December to find out where and how it jumped from animal to human. Was there any intermediate animal or not or it directly jumped from bat to humans which are also possible? Bats have been implicated in other viral diseases -- Nipah for example," Dr Soumya Swaminathan of WHO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dr Soumya who is a Chief Scientist with the WHO added, "It is possible it came directly. It is also possible that there was an intermediate animal-like in the case of SARS. That thorough investigation still needs to be done," and further stressed that, "There are over 500 types of coronaviruses. There are also previous studies showing that populations living in southern China and even in other countries of South-East Asia have antibodies to coronaviruses."