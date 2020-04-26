Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, another news that has caught global attention is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health. Speculations over his ill health first rose after he was conspicuously absent from the birth anniversary celebrations of the country's founder and his grandfather, Kim II Sung, which fell on April 15.

Kim underwent a cardiovascular surgery in April, but with no reports coming out of North Korea, the world community is left speculating about his health and whereabouts. In one of the latest updates, a report has said that a train belonging to the ruler was spotted near the country's eastern coast.

Kim Jong Un's train spotted

A train possibly belonging to Kim was seen parked at Wonsan, according to satellite images accessed by 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. According to it, the train was parked at the "leadership station" in Wonsan on April 21 and April 23. That station is reserved for use by Kim's family only.

According to satellite imagery, the train arrived at the Wonsan station, sometimes before April 21 and was present there until April 23, after which it was re-positioned for departure. It is not clear, however, when the departure might actually take place.

Although the train can be seen parked near the country's eastern coast, this doesn't prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader, or provide any clue about his health, the Washington-based group said. "But it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country's eastern coast", the report read.

Speculations about Kim's health

The North Korean dictator's last pubic appearance was on April 11, after which he has been away from the public eye, including on the birth anniversary of his grandfather. Curiosity rose post a CNN report that Kim was in "grave danger" post a cardio-vascular surgery.

The North Korean press, which closely monitors international media, has been completely silent about the leader's health. Recent reports of China having dispatched a team of medical professionals to North Korea has fueled further speculations.

Kim Jong-un (36) assumed leadership after the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011. In 2014, he was absent from the public eye for a month, after which country's state TV showed him walking with a limp. According to reports, Kim, a heavy smoker, has weight issues and the family has a history of cardiovascular problems.