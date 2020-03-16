Several European countries are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection which has swept across the continent. Spain, which has reported about 7,800 cases and nearly 300 deaths, is the second-worst affected country in Europe. A near-total lockdown has been imposed across the nation and people are permitted to leave their house only to go to work, secure supplies and seek medical treatment.

In the midst of all these restrictions, the people of Spain are practicing social distancing to help curb the spread of the infection. One such example was found in a video that is going viral on social media. A trainer is seen leading a community workout session from a rooftop while people follow his instructions from their balconies!

Rooftop workout sessions for social distancing

The video which has already been shared over 20,000 times was initially shared on the Instagram handle of an account, @sanosevillabermejales — a fitness center in Seville, Spain. In the video, a trainer can be seen leading clients and residents in a workout routine. Standing on a rooftop clearly visible to the inhabitants of the surrounding residential complexes, the trainer is heard shouting instructions and performing exercises for people to follow. From their balconies, people can be seen following his instructions and copying his postures keenly and with obvious excitement.

Following the lockdown, the establishment had teased it members with an official post a day ago, asking them to look forward to "something new" over the weekend. A portion of the post read: "During this weekend we are going to work hard to offer a service adapted to the current situation, in which you can maintain the healthy habits that you have already acquired and that are essential in your lives. Attentive! Something new is waiting for you very soon."

People in Italy croon to the tunes of 'One Direction'

After a video of Italians singing together and playing instruments on their balconies to keep their morale high during the ongoing lockdown, another video of people singing to keep their spirits lifted has emerged from Italy.

Singing the popular track "Little Things" by English-Irish band, One Direction, numerous residents can be seen standing on their balconies in a multi-storeyed residential building. Much like the previous "singing" clip, the people are seen having a good time and expressing their resolve to not be bogged down by the somber atmosphere brought on by the strict restrictions.

Spain and Italy the most affected nations in Europe

At a recent media briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO said Europe had become the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. "Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China," he said.

The spread of the virus in the continent has been rapid than any other part of the world. Italy, has reported over 21,000 confirmed cases and nearly, 1,500 deaths, Italy has surpassed South Korea which was briefly known as the second epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. Spain, while still behind Iran and South Korea, has seen a massive rise in the number of deaths and cases which currently stand at nearly 7,800 and 300 respectively.