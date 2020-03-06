Since the beginning of 2020, the fears and worries surrounding the COVID-19 infection have only grown with every passing day. One cannot blame these apprehensions as the infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has afflicted nearly 99,000 people across the 91 countries, with over 3,000 succumbing to it.

However, users of social media have often turned to their go-to medium to spread some cheer during concerning events and time. Like always, there are several memes that have been shared by users on Twitter which try to find humour even in the face of the virus' global onslaught.

Here a few that we are sure will crack you up:

'Corona' jokes

The popular brand of beer has had its share of struggles due to its viral namesake. But, that did not stop social media users from making the best of the hilarity that the situation offered.

'Exercise caution' memes

How can one resist infusing humour into the most serious of protocols and guidelines aimed at safety and wellness? Twitter users could not either, and it resulted in some of the funniest memes.

Globetrotters

Countries across the world have issued travel advisories, in some cases imposed bans against certain countries. Understandably so, as several of the cases reported in many countries were that of foreign tourists visiting their nations despite feeling ill(unaware of their infected condition of course!). What better way than turn to a millennial cultural gem for some help?

Practically speaking

Ever since it became evident that the COVID-19 infection had the potential to disrupt all aspects of civilised life, hoarders of all kinds mobilised. Some out of fear, stocking up, while the others to make a quick buck. Also, several nations that were away from the trail of the virus, were taken by surprise when they were forced to grapple with it. Well, there were memes for that as well.

2020—A year of new troubles

January saw two of the most powerful nations—USA and Iran—fight it out in the Middle East, raising fears of an impending world war. However, by the end of February, COVID-19 became the subject giving rise to global fears. And one meme managed to capture the irony.