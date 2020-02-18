Indian dance group V Unbeatable has been declared as the winners of America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 on Monday, February 18. The team bagged the trophy following their mind-blowing performance in the finale dancing to the superhit Tamil song 'Marana Mass' from Indian superstar Rajinikanth's 2019 movie Petta.

The viewers and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon were flabbergasted with the gravity-defying moves of the Indian dance team. The judges even gave a standing ovation to the group after the stunt and judge Cowell said: "The appeal for me is that you are not a professional act. You are just regular guys and girls who have got together and done something remarkable. The fact that you had so little time to prepare, it makes it even more amazing."

V Unbeatable win the competition

"This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show.@v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I've ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions," Mandel, who gave a Golden Buzzer for the remarkable performance had then tweeted.

The Indian dance team won the prestigious title after competing with Duotranscend, Marcelito Pomoy, Tyler Butler Figueroa and others in the finale. The winners have been decided on the basis of audience voting from all over the United States.

Following their breath-taking performance, Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of the hit Tamil song tweeted: "OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America's got talent! @AGT Congratulations.. just WOW! (sic)."

The dance group V.Unbeatable consists of 29 dancers, who lives in the slums of Mumbai in India. Before making a mark in the global reality show in 2019, the team had participated in the Indian dance reality shows like Dance Plus 4 and India Banega Manch.

Watch some of the remarkable performances of V Unbeatable here:

Here are the finalists of America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: