Americans In Russia Could Be Forced To FIGHT Against UKRAINE; US Asks Its Citizens To Leave PUTIN'S Country IMMEDIATELY

Americans in Russia could be forced to fight against Ukraine, according to th Biden administration. In the wake of the development, the US has asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately.

The US Embassy in Russia has alerted its citizens that Moscow could force them into military service because of dual citizenship. There are also a possibility that Moscow could not acknowledge dual nationals' American citizenship, according to the Embassy.

"On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service," said the Embassy in a statement on Tuesday.

It also asked American citizens to not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart the country immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.

Reminding the US citizens that that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia, the embassy asked everyone to Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events. "Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations."

Underlining that whomsoever wishes to depart, they should make independent arrangements as soon as possible, the Embassy said that it has severe limitations on its ability to assist US citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.

It came as Putin last week ordered a partial mobilization, under which 3,00,000 fighters will be mobilized.

Accusing the West of nuclear blackmail, he threatened a nuclear response if Ukraine continues to try to reclaim territories that are set to hold "referenda" and which he considers historically part of Russia.

"I'm not bluffing. That's why I asked the ministry of defense to agree to partial mobilization," he said in his recent TV address to the nation that was delayed for hours.

Under the partial mobilization, Russia's reservists would be conscripted, according to Putin, who also stated that he has signed a decree and conscription began last Wednesday.

