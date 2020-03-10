Singer, songwriter, actress Madonna cancelled two of her Madame X shows in Paris after French authorities banned large gathering due to fear of spreading coronavirus.

Madonna Louise Ciccone was on show tour that started from New York leading to Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London. Paris was her last stage dated for March 10 and 11. French government capped large indoor events consisting more than 1,000 people to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Madonna's website reads

The American singer's website reads, "Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled."

Madonna, 61, also cancelled a concert listed in her Madame X tour scheduled for January 22 at The Lisbon Coliseum. "We regret to inform you that Madonna is unable to perform ‪this evening due to pain from her ongoing injuries," reads her official website.

Multi-talented singer in recent news

Madonna was in news recently when she was seen holding hands with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams while stepping out of Madame X show on 4th March. Her last song "Batuka" that was dropped in July 2019 crossed more than 3,675,819 on YouTube.

France, where her last stage got cancelled, is the fifth most affected country after Iran with more than 1,400 cases confirmed and 30 deaths due to coronavirus outbreak. Yesterday, French Culture minister Franck Riester also has been tested positive with COVID-19 disease.