American rapper Lil Marlo was shot dead and his body was found inside his car in Atlanta in the wee hours of Sunday.

TMZ reported that the law enforcement has confirmed the news of the death of Lil Marlo. The reason behind the killing of 27-year-old rapper is not known yet.

According to TMZ, the cops received a call at 2.06 a.m. about a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. When cops rushed to the spot, they found the rapper inside the car. He was declared dead on the spot.

Postmortem Report Awaited

The cops are trying to find out if Marlo was shot dead from inside his car or was it a drive-by shooting. They are also trying to find out if Marlo was shot somewhere else and the body was planted inside the car later.

The cops are awaiting the postmortem results to conduct further probe. The death of Rudolf Johnson, better known as Lil Marlo came as a shocker for his friends Lil Baby and Lil Yatchy. The news was first broken by Lil Yatchy on his Instagram account, where he wrote: "We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1."

Lil Marlo has left behind his two children – a son and a daughter. His latest post on Instagram was on father's day. He posted two videos with his son and daughter. "Thanks For Making Me Y'all Father I Wouldn't Trade Y'all For Da World #kemora #Rihanna #Marlo #Rudy Da Johnson Family," he captioned the videos.

Winning Hearts of Diddy, Pierre Thomas

Lil Marlo was signed by record label Quality Control Music that also houses rappers alongside Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Migos. Lil Marlo grew up in Atlanta with Lil Baby at Bowen Home Projects.

Lil Marlo is well known for his three solo mixtapes including The Real1. His stint with Lil Baby and Gucci Mane in The Load was appreciated by rapper Diddy, who complemented Lil Marlo as hard.

His music videos are available on his Youtube channel Marlo PFK. He is also said to have performed in prestigious clubs around the U.S. with his PFK crew. Quality Control co-founder Pierre Pee Thomas said Marlo was one of his favorite singers.