Eminent pop singer Halsey has cancelled her gig for Neon Lights, which is scheduled to be held on this Saturday and Sunday at Fort Canning Park. The American singer has pulled out of the festival after already scheduled on the second day of the event, upsetting her fans in the East. The festival cited "unforeseen circumstances" behind the decision without giving details for sudden last-minute cancellation.

On her Twitter account, the "Now or Never" singer @halsey said:" my fans! please do not waste your anger or frustration. i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you're here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."

Suffered painful disorder endometriosis

Halsey was diagnosed with Endometriosis in 2016. Soon after, in an Instagram post, she talked about a surgery to treat her condition, hoping that it would end her the "incredibly painful disorder that's made her sometimes feel like a "prisoner" in her own body."

Just before the cancellation news, the singer posted a tweet on Grammy nominations on Wednesday, Nov. 20 night, saying, "BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren't acknowledged. The US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come."

Refund of ticket money

However, the other acts of the Neon Lights festival, including English folk rockers Mumford & Sons, Aurora, English electronic producer Mura Masa and English electro-R&B duo Honne, will be performed as scheduled. Australian singer Nick Murphy will also be performing at the festival. Meanwhile, two other acts, DJ Hot Dub Time Machine and indie-pop musician G Flip, have already been announced by the organisers for Sunday, following the news of Halsey's cancellation.

According to reports, refund is available for people who booked single-day tickets for Sunday as well as for those who want to convert their two-day tickets to single-day Saturday tickets.

However, people who have booked their tickets through Sistic and keen to get refunds must apply by 8 pm today (November 21), while people who purchased the tickets via Ticketflap or www.neonlights.sg must complete their application by 10am on November 22. Check here to apply for refund.

Hong Kong event too cancelled

Apart from Singapore, Halsey was also scheduled to perform at Clockenflap music festival in Hong Kong, but that too has been cancelled . The festival was originally scheduled from Friday (November 22) to Sunday, but was called off due to the rising political tensions in the city.

Last year, the Without Me singer performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre. She was also seen performing at Singapore Grand Prix in 2016. Recently, Halsey had hit the headlines for shutting down rumours of her pregnancy with boyfriend Evan Peters' child. On Monday, the 25-year-old pop singer tweeted: "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."