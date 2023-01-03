American Motorsport Legend Ken Block Killed in Snowmobile Accident

Ken Block, professional rally driver and Hoonigan co-founder, was killed in a horrific snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said the 55-year-old was riding his snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area in Woodland, Utah, when it upended and landed on top of him. Block was riding with a group but was alone at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who Was Ken Block?

Block was the creator of the much-loved Gymkhana video series on YouTube. He made a name for himself developing the Hoonigan brand as well as DC shoes. Block was a competitive rally driver who participated in Rally America and Global Rallycross. He was Rally America's Rookie of the Year in his first season and went on to win rallycross medals at the X Games and podium finishes at the World Rallycross Championship.

Block was also known to have competed in other action sports, including motorcross, skateboarding and snowboarding. The prolific figure featured twice on BBC's Top Gear program and four EA Sports racing video games.

Hoonigan Industries, in an official statement, said Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. "And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed." The American Rally Association expressed shock at Block's sudden passing away. "He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying."