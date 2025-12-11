American Man, 46, Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 6-Year-Old Girl in Singapore's Changi Airport Transit Area

A 46-year-old American national has been arrested for allegedly molesting a young girl in the transit area of Changi Airport, the police said in a statement on Wednesday, December 10.

According to preliminary investigations, the man is suspected to have molested a six-year-old girl at around 4.55 pm on December 9. The child had reportedly been asleep on a bench beside her mother in Terminal 3's departure transit area when the incident took place.

The police said that the girl's mother awoke to find the man near her daughter and noticed his actions.

She confronted him immediately, after which the man walked away. The woman subsequently informed the authorities.

The officers from the Airport Police Division reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the suspect. He was arrested within four hours of the report being lodged.

The man is expected to be charged on Thursday, December 11, with using criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty. If convicted, he could face up to five years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.