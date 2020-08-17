American Idol Season 16 stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are soon going to embrace parenthood. The former reality show star, who got married the co-star after their respective stints in the 16th season of The American Idol in 2018, is pregnant with her first child. According to an exclusive report in People, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are soon to be a family of three with the addition of a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in October last year and it seems they are now ready to raise a child. The rising country star told the media that she and husband Foehner are looking forward to having an adventurous family tour in a bus after their baby girl is born next year.

Talking about her yet unborn baby, Barrett told reporters that they are very excited. She said: "The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it." The 20-year-old rising country star said that she and her 24-year-old husband Foehner first figured out about her pregnancy in the month of May and it's due early next year.

'The Good Ones' singer revealed that they were in Texas visiting Cade's side of his family when they came to know that she's pregnant. She said that it was funny as she did not think she was. However, around lunchtime, she remembered taking the pregnancy test. Barrett said: " My eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."

Meanwhile, sharing the good news on Instagram, Barrett posted a picture featuring her and her husband Foehner along with a caption that read, "And then there were three... Psalm 127:3 ✨ #babyfoehner."

Several fans took to the post to share their love, congratulate the couple and bless them. Many claimed that they knew this was coming while some are already predicting, "that's gonna be a very talented baby."