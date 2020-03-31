The hot and sizzling Cassi Moon raised the temperature to a whole new level by posting a series of steamy pictures on her Instagram handle and kept her fans entertained during the quarantine period. The leggy lass, sported a silky black lingerie and teamed it up with a see through gown, looking nothing less than a goddess herself. In another picture, she sported a silky black bodysuit and captioned the image as, ''Even if you know you have me eating on the palm of your hand, beg for my love.''

Cassi has a body to die for, doesn't she, folks? The American model hailing from Mexico had to struggle initially to make her name in the modelling industry and became successful with her sheer talent and nothing else. She's been a weather reporter, make-up artist and a model all at the same time and she's now putting her hands in learning glamour photography as well.

Cassi was in the race to be Maxim's Finest

The stunning beauty had made it to the Maxim's Finest contest and competed with several other beautiful and gorgeous women out there to claim the top spot, which featured in a spreadsheet of the magazine and also receive a cash prize of $25,000. Though she didn't end up receiving all the votes to make it to the top position, she made good connections along the way that helped her push her modelling career to a better direction.

''I enjoy making connections, socializing, trying to be the finest and most positive inspiration to others about helping, making a positive change. Being from a low economically life, city in Mexico, hasn't been the easiest to succeed. And if possible, take ASL classes too! I enjoy different ways to communicate," she said.

She further continued that she was glad she got to know so many people during the Maxim Finest contest and that helped her in her modelling career. "Getting to know people, amazing places and sharing to the world it's my passion and what I most enjoy. I make sure I make a connection with the people that hire me!" said Cassi to Maxim.

Modelling is not the only career she's interested in

Cassi also revealed that apart from modelling, she would also love to start a career in acting and would apply to an acting school to brush up her acting skills and enter a new territory full of possibilities and opportunities. "I'd definitely apply to acting school!! I've been wanting to start professionally," she summed it up to Maxim.