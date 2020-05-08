American hottie Ana Cheri has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate her husband Ben Moreland's birthday during the Covid-19 crisis. The sexy American model made sure that her sizzling chemistry with her husband left fans wanting more on the social media platform. Ana's latest Instagram update has already garnered more than 179K likes and views within hours of being published on the photo-sharing platform. Ana shared the photo along with a caption wishing her hubby.

The heartfelt note said: "Happy birthday to my ride or die, my handsome husband, my rock, the love of my life. I'm SO lucky I get to be married to my Best Friend. A million times the stars babe! PS grab that cake birthday boy ". In the picture, Ana puts her curvaceous figure and perky derriere on full display covered with sand, wowing her fans. This isn't the first time Ana is showing off her sizzling chemistry with her husband on social media. The diva seems to have set relationship goals for her fans by sharing many similar husband-wife chemistry-filled posts earlier.

Before the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, Ana went on a vacation with Ben, where both were seen canoodling in a pool. Ana was seen sporting a sexy barely-there swimsuit while she cuddled with her husband. Several fans flocked to the comments section to show their love and support for the sexy couple. The photo racked up over 200K likes and views.

Ana keeps her 12.5 million Instagram followers engaged with her sultry Onlyfans videos, apart from posting makeup tutorials and sharing workout tips. The 33-year-old modelling sensation has grabbed the attention of millions of people worldwide with her hot social media content.

Check out another hot photo of Ana Cheri and Ben Moreland: