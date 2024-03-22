American Healthcare Academy Celebrates 14 Years of commitment to healthcare education

The American Healthcare Academy (AHCA) is a key provider of healthcare certifications, marking its 14th anniversary. Throughout its journey, AHCA has prioritized inclusive and accessible healthcare education. The company's mission is to help people learn important skills and knowledge to address the critical need for accessible healthcare worldwide.

About AHCA

Founded by Hunaid Hakam, the founder and CEO holds a BBA degree in Management Information Systems and Finance with a Minor in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and 20 years of work experience. AHCA is a self-funded organization that provides online courses, certifications, and training programs in healthcare. The company is headquartered in Carrollton, TX. With a team of 50+ employees, it provides e-learning, training, and education to meet the growing needs of the present age within the healthcare industry.

Courses offered and board certifications

AHCA offers both online and blended courses for candidates, including CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), First Aid, BLS (basic life support), PALS (pediatric advanced life support), ACLS (advanced cardiovascular life support), and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

These certifications are for healthcare professionals and lay responders who want certification training. The academy has board certifications from AGD (Academy of General Dentistry), AMA (American Medical Association), ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center), and ACPE (Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education) while securing non-healthcare approvals like NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine), BOCATC (Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer), and MHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration).

India Connect

The academy has long been associated with India, as 40% of its workforce hails from the Indian subcontinent—a vast pool of expertise and cultural exchange that resonates with strategic engagement. Optiquest LLC is a payroll management company with teams based in India. This legal entity looks into regulatory standards across borders.

Global reach

AHCA has formed a diverse work culture with countries apart from India, like the United States, Mexico, Latvia, the Philippines, Pakistan, and others. The workforce sourced from various countries maximizes talent on a global scale while maintaining seamless operations with each country.

The 14 years mark a significant milestone in providing industry-specific courses for healthcare professionals. American Healthcare Academy promotes innovative healthcare practices for addressing challenges and building communities.

Corporate social responsibility: Charity and donations

AHCA believes in giving back to the community and joined hands last Christmas with a charitable program to save lives and spread cheer among kids. By donating $1 for every CPR course purchased to Toys for Tots, AHCA brought Christmas joy to everyone.