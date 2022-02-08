American Airlines Diverts LA-Bound Flight to New Mexico After Unruly Passenger Makes 'Threatening Remarks'

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Albuquerque Airport after a passenger made threats. An American Airlines Flight AA842 took off from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina for Los Angeles on Monday soon after 8 pm (local time). The flight, however, had to be diverted to Albuquerque Airport because of the disturbance caused by a passenger.

According to local sources, the incident was ruled a 'verbal threat level 3,' The Sun reported. "American Airlines flight 482 from Charlotte (CLT) to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ) following a passenger disruption," a spokesperson of American Airlines said in a statement.

The spokesperson, however, did not provide more information about the incident. The identity of the passenger in question is not clear at the moment. The nature of the passenger's allegedly 'threatening remark' is also not known at the moment.

The plane was escorted by law enforcement

An official noted that the flight landed safely at ABQ at 10:25 pm local time and re-departed for LAX. "We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused to their travel plans," the official said in a statement. The plane was escorted by law enforcement when it landed in Albuquerque.

Similar incidents

In a similar incident, last month, a London-bound American Airlines flight from Miami was forced to turn around mid-flight and go back to Florida after a couple onboard refused to wear a mask. A couple onboard the flight believed to be intoxicated refused to follow the mask mandate roughly an hour into the flight.

In another similar incident, a Tel-Aviv bound United Airlines had to return mid-flight after two passengers refused to show tickets for self-upgraded first class seats and caused a scene.