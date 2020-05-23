Actress America Ferrera has admitted that she was very nervous and anxious about giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Ferrera, popular for her role in the show "Ugly Betty", welcomed her second child, a daughter Lucia Marisol. In an episode of "Katie's Crib" podcast, Ferrera confessed that she had to cut down on news intake during pregnancy in order to not panic, reports dailymail.co.uk.

New Stories Swirling

"I just know I have to put up my filter because I don't have the emotional capacity to let that in. I realised that really early on for me," she said. "For me I could feel my heart rate and my anxiety and my blood pressure and everything go up and also not being able to close my eyes at night and go to sleep because I'm sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head," she recalled.

"Just realising early on that I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn't serve you especially in a time when you don't need that added stress when you're pregnant," added the actress.

Worried About Coronavirus

The actress also admitted that she was scared that Lucia could be infected with the coronavirus during the birthing process. "There's the anxiety about the (coronavirus) itself which is like, you don't want to get sick, you don't want your children to get sick, you don't want your newborn baby to get sick," she said. Ferrera is married to actor Ryan Piers Williams. They also have a son named Sebastian.