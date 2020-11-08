Wild celebrations have broken out on America's streets, and for a moment, you might even forget that we're in the middle of a raging pandemic.

"Someone on my street is singing through a bullhorn, 'the witch is dead', I'm going to go out and yell too!'," reads a text from a Manhattan voter, running down her stairs to join the jubilation outside. "Give me your address, I'll send you cupcakes!" says another. After an anxious wait for the US election results, hinging mostly on Pennsylvania, the action is moving at a phenomenal speed now.

Let's get you caught up with the reactions pouring in.

President-elect Joe Biden says it's time for America to "unite" and "heal."

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he said in a statement moments after multiple networks called the race for Biden. "We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together," the statement read.

The Biden campaign did not mention Trump by name in its statement. Biden's victory came when Pennsylvania broke from Trump. Penn State is where Biden was born and where he lived till he was 10.

Trump is handling the loss in signature fashion, saying in a statement that "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" sits right on top of Trump's Twitter handle.

"The mission of this Allied Force was fulfilled at 11:26 am local, November 7, 2020," reads a tweet from The Lincoln Project, a band of Republicans who turned against Trump and leaned on the power of biting satire to get their message to voters all year.