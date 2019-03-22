In late 2018, Amazon launched the new line of Kindle Paperwhite (4th gen) with big upgrade, but it was a bit expensive for an emerging market like the Indian market and now, the company has announced new pocket-friendly Kindle e-book reader model with several value-added features, which we believe is must-buy for all whole love reading.

The Kindle (10th gen) e-reader is compact and lightweight so that it can be carried around easily by hand or in the backpack. It sports a 6.0-inch glare-free display with 167 ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density and the company claims that it offers laser-quality text that's easy to read and also, boasts electronic ink technology for better contrast. It uses capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes on the screen.

Amazon's new e-book reader also boasts adjustable front light, which makes it comfortable for users to read in all lighting conditions including in the pitch darkness and yet offer weeks of battery life.

Key Features You Should Also Check Out In The New Kindle E-Book Reader:

Whispersync —Saves and synchronizes your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks across all of your Kindle devices and apps, so you can always pick up where you left off on any device.

Goodreads—Kindle is integrated with the world's largest site for readers and book recommendations, with over 85 million members and 86 million book reviews.

X-Ray—With this, the reader can explore the 'Bones of the Book'—see all the passages across a book that mention relevant ideas, fictional characters, historical figures, places, or topics of interest.

Smart Lookup— It comes with a fully integrated dictionary definition with other reference information via X-Ray and Wikipedia.

Reading Benefits for Prime— Prime members can enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of eBooks and comics, at no extra cost, with Prime Reading.

The all-new Kindle is priced at Rs 7,999 and available for pre-order on Amazon. It will start shipping on April 10. Additionally, you can purchase a cover for your all-new Kindle for just Rs1,499. Covers are thin are made of woven fabric in a variety of colours, including charcoal black, sandstone white, cobalt blue, and punch red.

If you want to water-proof e-reader, you can for Kindle Paperwhite (4th gen). In India, it comes in two variants—8GB (with Wi-Fi only) and 32GB (with Wi-Fi & 4G)—for Rs 12,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.