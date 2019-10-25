Days after anthology series' Modern Love' made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, the second season of the series has been confirmed. Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with John Carney, writer, director and executive producer of the series 'Modern Love'.

The first season of the series that started streaming on Amazon Prime from October 18 is based on the popular New York time column of the same name. Each standalone episode in the series is based on some of the most popular and amazing stories from the column. The second series of the romantic comedy is expected to release in 2020.

Actors who were part of Season 1 includes - Anne Hathaway, Jane Alexander, Andy Garcia, John Gallagher, Jr., Julia Garner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey and Dev Patel among others.

Entertainment portal Variety quoted Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios saying, "Since its debut just last week, the reaction to 'Modern Love' from viewers has been incredible. It's a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way. We're so excited we'll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from 'Modern Love.'

Variety quotes John Carney saying," Being given a green light to proceed with 'Modern Love' is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds."

Carney, Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregma, as well as Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, serve as executive producers for the second season of 'Modern Love'. Daniel Jones, editor of the 'Modern Love' column, serves as the consulting producer. 'Modern Love' is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, and The New York Times.