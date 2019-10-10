John Krasinski fans are all excited for the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will start premiere from 1st November exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, the video streaming platform shared the details on new episodes of the show.

In the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, you will see that CIA officer Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, heads to South America to investigate the matter. As the investigation of Jack reaches to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the president of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits Jack's home. It leads to Jack and his fellow operatives on a global mission around the US, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unveil the President's nefarious plot.

Here are the details related of upcoming 8 episodes of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 2:-

Episode 201: Cargo

Jack Ryan will go for the search to know the truth behind Venezuela's nuclear ties and its threat to the US. James Greer will get sidelined from his new post in Russia and will join Jack in Venezuela. Then the two will find themselves in a dictator's re-election effort.

Episodes 202: Tertia Optio

Jack gets permission from Senator Chapin to stay in Venezuela. However, president Reyes denies involvement in the assassination of an American senator. Jack and Harry will team up to follow a lead that could create dissension within the ranks.

Episode 203: Orinoco

The US Special Activities team comes in Venezuela where Jack's intel leads them to a militia guarded compound. However, the mission goes wrong and one of the team members left behind in the jungle. On the other hand, President Reyes's opponent, Gloria comes out as a strong contender in the upcoming elections.

Episode 204: Dressed to Kill

Jack who is now relieved from the duties in Venezuela moves to another mission in London. Here he takes the help of MI5 to find the man who is looking out for him. While in Venezuela, Reyes offers a proposal to Gloria.

Episode 205: Blue Gold Jack and Harry convince Max to meet face to face. Stuck in the jungle, Marcus stumbles across a prisoner camp, whereas Gloria finds a connection between Reyes and her missing husband.

Episode 206: persona Non Grata

Reyes accuses the US of tampering with the election, The US Embassy has to left out. Now Jack, Greer and Mike will have to decide whether they have to follow orders or to find another way.

Episode 207: The election is Venezuela has started. Jack and Mike fight off a raid at the CIA safe house, while Greer is interrogated.

Episode 208: Strongman

Jack heads to the presidential palace to retrieve Greer. When the voting is shut down, the protestors come outside the palace where Jack will have to make the decision that can change his life.